WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Pocahontas county from 5:00 AM until 9:00 AM on Sunday morning. We will have a weather system building in from the west and impacting our forecast Sunday morning through the afternoon. In the early morning hours, most of us will still be warm enough to where we will only see rain showers. But the highest elevations through Pocahontas county, including Snowshoe, will see chances in the morning of freezing rain. Thankfully, these instances will be brief as we transition to all rain by the afternoon. Road temperatures will be warm enough to keep away any ice for most, with a few secondary roads near the ridgelines staying cold enough to see brief black ice in the morning. Overall, this storm is expected to drop a quarter to half an inch of rain which will make Sunday travel slick and wet. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph. Make sure to plan for ponding and steady rain showers at times.

20 HOURS AGO