ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Clouds build in tonight as showers return for Sundays forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Pocahontas county from 5:00 AM until 9:00 AM on Sunday morning. We will have a weather system building in from the west and impacting our forecast Sunday morning through the afternoon. In the early morning hours, most of us will still be warm enough to where we will only see rain showers. But the highest elevations through Pocahontas county, including Snowshoe, will see chances in the morning of freezing rain. Thankfully, these instances will be brief as we transition to all rain by the afternoon. Road temperatures will be warm enough to keep away any ice for most, with a few secondary roads near the ridgelines staying cold enough to see brief black ice in the morning. Overall, this storm is expected to drop a quarter to half an inch of rain which will make Sunday travel slick and wet. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph. Make sure to plan for ponding and steady rain showers at times.
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Brush Road closed due to downed power lines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A road in Lewisburg has been closed due to downed power lines. Brush Road has been closed by Mon Power in order to work on downed lines that are blocking the roadway. The area affected is in the vicinity of 1836 Brush Rd and Happy Acres Lane. This story is still […]
LEWISBURG, WV
erienewsnow.com

Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant

A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette Suffering power outages

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There are multiple areas across southern West Virginia without power due to ongoing inclement weather conditions. Local authorities are reminding customers to contact AEP (or other provider) if they are without power. AEP is currently reporting the following outages. According to the AEP outage map, The Beaver area of Raleigh County […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire

JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrates grand opening

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.  The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County. Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter in code-red status

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, to make room for […]
PRINCETON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy