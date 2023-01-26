Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Clouds build in tonight as showers return for Sundays forecast
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Pocahontas county from 5:00 AM until 9:00 AM on Sunday morning. We will have a weather system building in from the west and impacting our forecast Sunday morning through the afternoon. In the early morning hours, most of us will still be warm enough to where we will only see rain showers. But the highest elevations through Pocahontas county, including Snowshoe, will see chances in the morning of freezing rain. Thankfully, these instances will be brief as we transition to all rain by the afternoon. Road temperatures will be warm enough to keep away any ice for most, with a few secondary roads near the ridgelines staying cold enough to see brief black ice in the morning. Overall, this storm is expected to drop a quarter to half an inch of rain which will make Sunday travel slick and wet. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph. Make sure to plan for ponding and steady rain showers at times.
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
Brush Road closed due to downed power lines
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A road in Lewisburg has been closed due to downed power lines. Brush Road has been closed by Mon Power in order to work on downed lines that are blocking the roadway. The area affected is in the vicinity of 1836 Brush Rd and Happy Acres Lane. This story is still […]
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Tamarack Marketplace Prepares to Welcome Travelers as Beckley Travel Plaza Remodel Begins
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is prepared to welcome an influx of travelers when the Beckley Travel Plaza closes on February 1st by expanding offerings the traveler has come accustomed to when making a stop for restrooms, food and more. “This is going to be an incredible time...
erienewsnow.com
Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette Suffering power outages
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There are multiple areas across southern West Virginia without power due to ongoing inclement weather conditions. Local authorities are reminding customers to contact AEP (or other provider) if they are without power. AEP is currently reporting the following outages. According to the AEP outage map, The Beaver area of Raleigh County […]
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
1 dead after Fayette County, West Virginia, fire on Wednesday; 4 deaths in 3 WV fires this week
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have died in three separate house fires this week in West Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal. The deaths come from three separate fires. One in Fayette County on Wednesday; one in Harrison County on Thursday; and one in Berkeley County on Monday. The Fire Marshal’s office […]
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
WDBJ7.com
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old out of Beckley, West Virginia has been found to allegedly be at the source of a bomb threat placed early Saturday morning toward the Go Mart gas station along East Main Street. According to the Wytheville Police Department, the teen is also responsible for...
Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrates grand opening
WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County. Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the […]
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The WVGA announced Ullman’s departure on Thursday. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mercer County Animal Shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, to make room for […]
Deputies search for burglary suspect in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. According to deputies, on Thursday at 1:50 a.m., they received a call about a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store in Ames Heights, West Virginia. When deputies arrived, the suspect was already […]
