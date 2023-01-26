Read full article on original website
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
Ford Edge Once Again Among Best SUVs For Under $40k
The Ford Edge has earned its fair share of praise from Consumer Reports in recent years – most notably, making the organization’s list of the best SUVs for less than $40k in both 2021 and 2022. Now, that streak continues, as the Ford Edge has once again landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best SUVs for less than $40k for 2023, a result that’s based on a wide variety of information from both the company’s test data and owner surveys.
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs
SUVs are wildly popular because they offer what many people crave, including a high seating position that gives a commanding view of the road, the availability of all-wheel drive for winter traction, and plentiful cabin and cargo space. But a new midsized SUV can be an expensive proposition, which is why buying a dependable used one can be a great way to save money.
2023 Ford Ranger: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Ranger represents the fifth and final model year of the midsize pickup’s fourth generation. As such, it receives very minor changes, limited to an altered exterior color lineup and the addition of a new package, as it quietly makes way for a new generation in North America.
Ford Named Most Trusted Truck Brand In 2023 Study
In 2022 the Ford F-Series line of pickups continued its dominant streak by once again finishing the year as the best-selling truck in the U.S. for the 46th consecutive time, as well as the best-selling vehicle overall for the 41st straight year. This tremendous success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including loyalty among F-Series owners – which is among the highest in the industry – prompting owners to return to the brand when it’s time to purchase a new vehicle, rather than defecting to another brand. As such, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford was named the most trusted truck brand in the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, too.
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
Ford Ranger Sales Decreased 51 Percent During Q4 2022
RANGER -51.42% 10,712 22,049 -39.84% 57,005 94,755. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 726 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 63 percent compared to 1,954 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 4,119 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
2023 Genesis GV70: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
Great products get noticed. The Genesis brand has rocketed upward in the public consciousness courtesy of a growing lineup of standout vehicles, including past 10Best winners such as the fun-loving G70 sports sedan and the luxurious GV80 utility vehicle. The latest model to earn our kudos is the GV70 compact...
1994 Ford Aspire Offered A Lot Of Goodies For Buyers: Video
MotorWeek‘s Retro Review series has been giving us warm, fuzzy flashbacks for years now, transporting us back to different times to take a look at some cool vehicles in their prime. This includes the 1992 Ford Taurus wagon, 1993 Ford Probe, the GM-fighting 1997 Ford Expedition, 2002 Ford Focus SVT, the revolutionary 1997 Ford F-150, 2002 SVT Ford Ranger Lightning Bolt Concept, and 2002 Ford Thunderbird, to name just a few. Now, John Davis and his crew are back with yet another blast from the past – this Retro Review of the 1994 Ford Aspire.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over ABS Module Leak Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over an ABS module leak issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, valves inside the anti-lock brake system module may have been damaged during manufacturing, causing an internal ABS module leak. The hazards: a leak inside the ABS module can...
2023 Ford Ranger Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Ranger receives minor changes and updates over its prior model year. Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat (G4) Eruption Green Metallic (HX) Exclusive to Splash Jungle Edition Package (76B) Interior. No changes. Safety/Security. No changes. Driver Assist Features. No changes. Functional. No changes. Packages. Addition of Splash Jungle Edition...
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Design Potentially Revealed
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, The Blue Oval has made a few Ford EcoSport incentive offers available, including a Ford Red Carpet Lease deal or low-interest financing offer, depending on market. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the Ford EcoSport incentive and discount offers observed in four major U.S. markets during...
5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds
What are the midsized best three-SUVs according to the experts at Edmunds? The post 5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Maverick Sales Soar 77 Percent During Q4 2022
Ford Maverick sales increased in the United States, Brazil and Argentina while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Maverick deliveries totaled 22,568 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 77 percent compared to 12,752 units sold in Q4 2021.
