Rochester, NY

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
Organization plans transitional home for youths aging out of foster care

The Hub585 is launching a test program to house young people aging out of foster care and provide them with a cushion as they transition into adulthood. During a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney said he had secured $300,000 for the organization to buy and rehab a single-family house in the city of Rochester that will be used as transitional housing for six young women in foster care.
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
The Webster Museum asks: What IS that thing?

One of the things I really love about our Webster Museum is how hard the volunteers work to keep their exhibits interesting and topical. They’re always changing things out for the season, or simply to highlight something new and different, always with the express purpose to educate and inform.
Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road

19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?

Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland.
2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.

Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
