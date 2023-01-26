The Hub585 is launching a test program to house young people aging out of foster care and provide them with a cushion as they transition into adulthood. During a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney said he had secured $300,000 for the organization to buy and rehab a single-family house in the city of Rochester that will be used as transitional housing for six young women in foster care.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO