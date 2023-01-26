Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
One of oldest local churches gets new pastor with different perspective
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On a Sunday morning, Pastor Paul Grenier greeted the members of his new church, United Church of Christ on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit. He was hired last week. Grenier grew up in New Jersey, but his parents are from the Midwest and the north, so he feels at home.
penfield.org
Community invited to provide input on Clark House and Clark Road Barn on February 15
The Penfield Town Board will be hosting an opportunity for the community to provide input on the Clark House and Clark Road Barn on Wednesday, February 15. The public input session will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Town Board meeting in the Penfield Town Hall auditorium.
News 8 welcomes Brennan Somers to Sunrise and Noon
Brennan Somers joins News 8 as morning and noon anchor.
wxxinews.org
Rochester city officials and local activists react to release of the Memphis video
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with...
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
wxxinews.org
Organization plans transitional home for youths aging out of foster care
The Hub585 is launching a test program to house young people aging out of foster care and provide them with a cushion as they transition into adulthood. During a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney said he had secured $300,000 for the organization to buy and rehab a single-family house in the city of Rochester that will be used as transitional housing for six young women in foster care.
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
websterontheweb.com
The Webster Museum asks: What IS that thing?
One of the things I really love about our Webster Museum is how hard the volunteers work to keep their exhibits interesting and topical. They’re always changing things out for the season, or simply to highlight something new and different, always with the express purpose to educate and inform.
Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicks off 2023 re-election campaign
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello officially kicked off his 2023 re-election campaign Saturday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
rochesterfirst.com
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
wxxinews.org
How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?
Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland.
rochesterfirst.com
2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.
Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
Pet Pride Completes $1.2M Expansion
Pet Pride in Victor just completed their $1.2 million expansion, which will help get more cats into permanent homes.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Wrestler Winner At Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Invitational
ONONDAGA, NY (WHEC) – Canandaigua Senior, Sophie Pollack won the first ever NYSPHAA Girls State Wrestling Invitational in the 185lb class. With it, she capped off her high school career on the Mats in style. Following the bout, Pollack said via NYSPHAA twitter, “It was so cool because I...
Comments / 0