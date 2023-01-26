Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover All 4 Types of Blue Jay Birds (With Pictures)
Discover All 4 Types of Blue Jay Birds (With Pictures) Blue jays are passerines from the Corvidae family and are native to the eastern half of the United States. They are a popular species within the birding community for their brilliant shades of blue, black collars, and prominent crests. But several birds are often mistaken for blue jays. Are there multiple species? Discover four types of blue jay birds and learn about their locations and appearance.
a-z-animals.com
Not Just Owls, Discover 7 Other Types of Night Birds
The hoot of an owl in the dead of night is a common sound around the world. Owls are often synonymous with nighttime and sleepiness, but several other bird species add to the sounds and shadows of night. Discover seven other types of night birds besides owls and learn about their habitats and behaviors, including those that sing and fly under the cover of darkness.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.
If you have believed that snakes or other creatures were deadly there is one even more lethal and it can be found in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo has added a new amphibian the Golden poisonous frog the most toxic animal on the planet to its collection. This frog has enough venom in its tongue to kill 10 people or 10,000 mice in 3 minutes. WFXXR reports that the poison comes from the foods this creature eats and that even touching it can be dangerous.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Houston Chronicle
Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
Watch as bus-sized asteroid ‘2023 BU’ zips past Earth
Astronomers in Europe were able to grab footage of an asteroid the size of a school bus as it zoomed past Earth on Thursday.
‘Celebratory moment’ as rare tree kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch
Conservationists at Chester Zoo have captured the moment a rare tree kangaroo popped its head out of its mother’s pouch in a “celebratory moment” for the endangered species.The tree-dwelling marsupial is the first Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo to be born in a breeding programme at the Cheshire wildlife centre, which is working to save the highly endangered species from extinction.The unnamed joey was the size of a jelly bean when it was born to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo in July and has been growing in its pouch, known as a marsupium, ever since.Wild populations of the species, listed as endangered...
Tree Mysteriously Vanishes Into the Earth
It's difficult to adequately describe how very weird this is.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles.
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
natureworldnews.com
Caught on Cam: Reverse Waterfall in Utah Amazes Photographer
In southwest Utah earlier this month, using his drone the footage of rare reversing waterfall was captured by a photographer. On January 16, violent winds tore over the state, causing ferocious updrafts along a cliff near Ivins that sent water spraying back upwards from a waterfall. The drone's pilot, RJ...
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Urban Explorer Stumbles into Two Unknown Creatures in Miles Long Tunnel System
Two pairs of glowing eyes send him running.
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
Dozens of vultures got stranded in the waters of the Florida Keys. What happened?
Such strandings are not unheard of, according to wildlife experts.
Remembering the Hatred that Still Haunts the Earth
In a time of rising anti-semitism the stories of the Holocaust, like Stella Levi's, must continue to be shared, writes Michael Frank
