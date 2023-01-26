Memphis basketball can score its second five-game winning streak of the season Sunday at Tulsa. The Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) had a six-game winning streak earlier this season, which was only interrupted by a 3-point loss at No. 2 Alabama. Penny Hardaway's team last played Thursday, trouncing SMU 99-84 at FedExForum. Kendric...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO