Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9quv_0kS9rqI800

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions have confirmed that former defender Jessie Lemonier has died. He was 25 years old.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a statement . “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end out of Liberty University, went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in six games and recorded two tackles in his lone season in L.A.

In a tweet , the Chargers said, “Gone too soon. Our hearts are with Jessie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

He signed with the Lions’ practice squad in 2021 and was eventually promoted to the 53-man roster. According to Pro Football Reference , Lemonier appeared in seven games for the Lions last season. He played 115 snaps, recording 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

After being waived by the Lions in May, Lemonier signed on with the Arizona Cardinals but was cut during training camp. According to Fox Sports he was signed with the Birmingham Stallions for the upcoming USFL season.

No cause of death has been released.

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

