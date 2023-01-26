Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Give the gift of coffee every Wednesday with BIGGBY
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us enjoy starting off our Friday morning with some delicious coffee!. Mark joins us from BIGGBY Coffee to talk about their weekly Buy One Give One Wednesdays!. BIGGBY Coffee. Sponsored by BIGGBY Coffee.
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Cheap Eats: Cousin’s Tasty Chicken offers fried deliciousness for any budget
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that fried chicken tastes good. Fortunately for Grand Rapids residents, there’s a spot serving up all manner of fried deliciousness for super affordable prices. In fact, owner Frank Oswald and his family are so confident in their food, they put tasty in the restaurant’s name.
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities
MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The annual World of Winter festival is one of many events and activities available for the whole family to enjoy in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. There will also be a Shrek Rave, a Harry Potter-themed symphony performance and a kids and family expo going on downtown.
Small Spring Lake has big plans to draw visitors
Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W....
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Holland shelter's entire food supply replenished just days after fire: 'Praise God'
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan emergency shelter is feeling the love from their community after a fire destroyed most of their food supply last Friday. “This is an unbelievable story," said Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma. Over the last week, Riemersma says Gateway Mission in Holland has had...
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store
Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch
