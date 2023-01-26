ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Give the gift of coffee every Wednesday with BIGGBY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us enjoy starting off our Friday morning with some delicious coffee!. Mark joins us from BIGGBY Coffee to talk about their weekly Buy One Give One Wednesdays!. BIGGBY Coffee. Sponsored by BIGGBY Coffee.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids

Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
100.5 The River

Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities

MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Small Spring Lake has big plans to draw visitors

Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W....
SPRING LAKE, MI
US 103.1

Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

