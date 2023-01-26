ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cw34.com

Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Undercover deputies arrest three men in Suwannee County drug bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An undercover drug operation in Suwannee County ended on Friday with the arrest of three people and the seizure of narcotics, guns, and money. According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday undercover Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force members arranged a cocaine buy with Gerald Arthur Clayton Jr., 30, Ronnie Eugene Watson, 49, and Percy Lee Owens, 37, all from Live Oak. When they tried to sell the undercover deputies drugs, they were arrested.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
LIVE OAK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, January 25

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
WCJB

Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
MELROSE, FL
WCJB

Family member demands justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost four weeks, and no one has been arrested for a shooting that killed 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris and hurt four others. Van Croskey’s cousin Fulton Wilson said he’s spoken to their parents. “They’re both...
OCALA, FL

