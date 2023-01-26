Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
WCJB
Undercover deputies arrest three men in Suwannee County drug bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An undercover drug operation in Suwannee County ended on Friday with the arrest of three people and the seizure of narcotics, guns, and money. According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday undercover Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force members arranged a cocaine buy with Gerald Arthur Clayton Jr., 30, Ronnie Eugene Watson, 49, and Percy Lee Owens, 37, all from Live Oak. When they tried to sell the undercover deputies drugs, they were arrested.
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Sheriff press conference reveals three arrests in 2022 double murder in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — In what can be described as a surprise, late night press conference, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden announced big news in an ongoing murder investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first brought you the story of two friends that were...
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
WCJB
‘I’m glad they’re caught’: Two Alachua County men are behind bars after stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, on Tuesday. Both men are facing federal charges for stealing mail. “It is a big concern because people rely on the mail to pay their bills, to receive their checks...
WCJB
Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Baker County double murder arrests
Three suspects arrested Arrests in August, 2022 double murder in Bakers County. (Bakers County Sheriff's Office)
WCJB
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
WCJB
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
Judge upholds jury's death sentence for Mark Wilson, who murdered two Putnam County boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge upheld a jury's unanimous decision that Mark Wilson should receive the death penalty, on Friday. Wilson will receive the death penalty for the murder of two Putnam County boys. He will be held in prison until a date is set for his execution, the judge said.
WCJB
Family member demands justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost four weeks, and no one has been arrested for a shooting that killed 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris and hurt four others. Van Croskey’s cousin Fulton Wilson said he’s spoken to their parents. “They’re both...
