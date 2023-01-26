Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into Clark Co. building
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.
WSAZ
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE — One man is dead following a single vehicle fatal crash in Clark County Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >>RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights. Troopers were dispatched to the...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Four Individuals Arrested and Drugs Seized at a Lucasville Minford Rd. Residence
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk announces that on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — One man who was injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries, according to a Huber Heights Police spokesperson. Steven Carlson, 68, the driver of the Ford F-150 died Saturday night. Additional charges may...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Deputies Struggle with Man at Drug Traffic Stop
ROSS – One person fought with Deputies after an arrest in Ross County yesterday, he is now in custody and has more charges to deal with. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 1/27/23 a traffic stop on US-23 and Trego creek led to suspicion of drugs inside the car. Deputy Dizemore and K9 Garka were dispatched to the scene for a free air sniff around the vehicle to detect possible illegal drugs inside the car. When the K9 arrived the Deputy instructed two drivers and passengers in the car to roll up the windows and put their hands on the dash while the K9 sniffed the car. During that investigation, the K9 alerted the driver’s side rear passenger door. Deputies then took both people into detainment for a search.
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
cwcolumbus.com
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Another Car Dealership Reports Stolen Items
Ross county – Another car dealership is reporting theft this morning. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Auto Sales at 1555 N Bridge street for a theft complaint. When they arrived they found that the location had been burglarized and a vehicle and trailer were stolen.
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Melissa Norris, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. A report of a verbal disturbance was reported in the 900 block of North High Street. Officers responded and no arrests were made. A business in the 100 block of North High...
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
Fox 19
$4 million bond set for second suspect in Clermont County woman’s murder
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County judge set a bond of $4 million for the second murder suspect involved in a drug deal that went wrong on Jan. 17. Jaydon Maurice Pierce, 22, and Ryan Vest, 30, are accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss in a Clermont County Subdivision.
Times Gazette
Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
iheart.com
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
Deputies asking public’s help identifying ‘crime spree’ suspect in Beavercreek Twp.
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a recent “crime spree” suspect in Beavercreek Township over the weekend. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office posted a photo that showed a man in a silver car around...
