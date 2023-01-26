ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into Clark Co. building

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE — One man is dead following a single vehicle fatal crash in Clark County Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >>RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights. Troopers were dispatched to the...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Scioto County – Four Individuals Arrested and Drugs Seized at a Lucasville Minford Rd. Residence

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk announces that on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF

The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Deputies Struggle with Man at Drug Traffic Stop

ROSS – One person fought with Deputies after an arrest in Ross County yesterday, he is now in custody and has more charges to deal with. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 1/27/23 a traffic stop on US-23 and Trego creek led to suspicion of drugs inside the car. Deputy Dizemore and K9 Garka were dispatched to the scene for a free air sniff around the vehicle to detect possible illegal drugs inside the car. When the K9 arrived the Deputy instructed two drivers and passengers in the car to roll up the windows and put their hands on the dash while the K9 sniffed the car. During that investigation, the K9 alerted the driver’s side rear passenger door. Deputies then took both people into detainment for a search.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Another Car Dealership Reports Stolen Items

Ross county – Another car dealership is reporting theft this morning. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Auto Sales at 1555 N Bridge street for a theft complaint. When they arrived they found that the location had been burglarized and a vehicle and trailer were stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Melissa Norris, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. A report of a verbal disturbance was reported in the 900 block of North High Street. Officers responded and no arrests were made. A business in the 100 block of North High...
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
Times Gazette

Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
iheart.com

RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate

An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
EATON, OH

