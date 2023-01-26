Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia men’s basketball overcomes South Carolina 81-78 in overtime
The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an overtime thriller win over the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score of 81-78. The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs had multiple double-digit scoring performances, led by Mardrez McBride with 17 points. He was perfect in the first half with four 3-pointers. Kario Oquendo was second in scoring 16 points, holding the distinction as the only Bulldog to score in overtime.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball preparing for 'top tier' South Carolina talent
In preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs’ upcoming matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, head basketball coach Mike White along with players — senior guard Jaxon Etter and junior guard Justin Hill — were made available to talk to the media. Stopping Gregory “GG” Jackson II and the...
Red and Black
Alisha Lewis fuels offense in Georgia women’s basketball win over Missouri
The Bulldogs returned to their home court Thursday night with a comfortable 62-51 win over the Missouri Tigers. Coming off the bench, senior guard Alisha Lewis took control of the Bulldog offense, dropping a season-high 18 points, shooting four-for-five from behind the arc and having a perfect night from the free throw line. The win snapped a three-loss streak for Georgia in conference play, bringing the Bulldogs’ record to 14-8 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.
dawgpost.com
Killing the King of College Football?
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs‘ second national championship in as many years is a little over 3 weeks in the rear view mirror. The euphoria has subsided…some. We’ve seen players leave for other scenic destinations and have experienced unspeakable tragedy and loss in the program and fan base. With the 2023 recruiting class nearing its conclusion it’s appropriate now to look at the potential conference and national title contenders prior to the start of spring practice. There is still much water to go under the bridge before the start of the 2023 season but framing the known challengers to Georgia’s perch can at least start to put the campaign into some sort of focus.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
Red and Black
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, according to WFAA, a local Dallas TV station. Dallas police took Bennett into custody around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a man banging on doors along Tribeca Way in the neighborhood of Old East Dallas, according to WFAA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
WATE
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off
Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop must-see Josh Heupel video
Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Tennessee Vols hiring Josh Heupel to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the program’s head coach. When Heupel was initially hired, there was plenty of concern over whether or not the hire would work out. Heupel wasn’t a name that was on the radar...
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
thecomeback.com
Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed
The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
WATE
Casey Live from Lady Vols
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
Georgia Bulldogs coach arrives in helicopter at Holy Trinity High School for recruiting trip
Kirby Smart’s helicopter landed on the Hicksville school’s football field just before 10 a.m. Friday.
UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
The University of Georgia says a football recruiting assistant should not have been in the possession of a luxury SUV rented by the university when she was involved in a crash that killed a football player.
Red and Black
Morehead gives 10th State of the University address
On Jan. 25, University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead gave his annual State of the University address. Morehead reflected on UGA’s accomplishments of the last decade and announced new programs. Morehead is UGA’s 22nd president and has been the university president since 2013, making this his 10th State...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
