ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs‘ second national championship in as many years is a little over 3 weeks in the rear view mirror. The euphoria has subsided…some. We’ve seen players leave for other scenic destinations and have experienced unspeakable tragedy and loss in the program and fan base. With the 2023 recruiting class nearing its conclusion it’s appropriate now to look at the potential conference and national title contenders prior to the start of spring practice. There is still much water to go under the bridge before the start of the 2023 season but framing the known challengers to Georgia’s perch can at least start to put the campaign into some sort of focus.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO