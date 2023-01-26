ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ashsi_0kS9rKUE00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Control approved a severance pay for a Youngstown lieutenant who was recently terminated.

Former Youngstown Police Lt. Brian Flynn will receive $39,147 in severance pay.

Flynn was terminated in December after being on paid administrative leave for 20 months. It stemmed from allegations that Flynn failed to follow through on several investigations concerning crimes against children between November 2020 and February 2021.

Flynn is currently facing criminal charges of 14 counts of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Finance Director Kyle Miasek says the severance pay is standard when an employee parts with the police department and it is a contractual agreement made up of unused vacation time, sick time and any other time accrued during Flynn’s employment.

Flynn was with the department since 1998 and a lieutenant since 2011. He was promoted to lieutenant from detective sergeant, a rank he achieved in 2006.

