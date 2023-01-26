Read full article on original website
Here's What Business Owners Want From Boston's New ‘Late-Night Czar'
Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes. Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene.
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the...
This Massachusetts Taqueria Is Proudly on a List of the Best Restaurants in the US
A Massachusetts restaurant is serving up some of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Taquería El Amigo in Waltham placed at #84 on Yelp's 100 best restaurants in America, and that's only less than two years after it opened. "We are very proud of it,...
Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky
A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet
Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live. The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.
‘Not Cool': Passengers Forced to Walk Through Tunnel After Green Line Problem
The MBTA says a signal problem led to a shutdown of part of the Green Line in Boston Thursday night. More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a subway tunnel when three trains became stuck, officials said. Shuttle buses replaced trains between Kenmore and Government Center...
Police Investigate Shooting in Mattapan
Police are investigating a shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Sunday morning. A call was received around 11:30 a.m.of a person shot in the area of 115 Babson St., according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'
More than a hundred protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common....
Aerosmith Singer Visits Plymouth Co. First Responders Amid Outpouring of Support
Local first responders got to meet with a local legend this week. Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler stopped in at the Plymouth County Control, the agency said Thursday, sharing a picture of the singer with dispatchers. Plymouth County Control helps local fire departments and ambulance companies coordinate when they need...
Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Man Who Had Been Missing for Over a Month
A body found in Marblehead, Massachusetts, last week has been identified as a man who had been missing for over a month. The body was identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, according to a joint press release Saturday from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
Supporters Rally for Tyre Nichols in Boston After Release of Deadly Police Beating Video
Protesters rallied in Boston Friday night following the release of footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. Warning: the videos of the incident show graphic violence and may be upsetting to some viewers. Before...
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023): Patrick Clancy has issued his first public statement following the death of his three children. The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's...
Man Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting Outside Manchester, NH Bar
A dispute in a bar led to a fatal shooting outside of the business and an arrest on a second-degree murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Saturday. Police found Timothy Pouliot, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester.
Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations
Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
