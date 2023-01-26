Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh: ‘Pretty disgusting the kind of stuff’ pitching staff has
The Mariners rode a stellar pitching staff into their first postseason appearance in 20 years last season, and nobody had a better view of their pitchers than Cal Raleigh. In 2022, Raleigh blossomed into Seattle’s starting catcher, breaking out both behind and at the plate. He also cemented his named in Seattle sports history with an iconic tie-breaking blast against the Oakland Athletics that was the first pinch-hit, walk-off home run in MLB history to clinch a playoff berth.
Yardbarker
Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes Batting Practice After Wrist Surgery
Tatis did not play in 2022, after sustaining a left wrist injury from what Padres executive A.J. Preller alluded to occurring in an offseason motorcycle accident. In August, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Cloestbol, an anabolic steroid and banned substance by Major League Baseball. During his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery on his left wrist, and he hopes to be back to his 100% by the time he is able to return from his suspension this spring.
theScore
Rockies' Monfort calls out Padres spending, roster construction
Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort is skeptical of the way the San Diego Padres have constructed their roster. "What the Padres are doing, I don’t 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We’ll see how it works out," Monfort said Saturday, according to the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
theScore
Moncada, Robert, ex-All-Star Cespedes playing for Cuba in WBC
For the first time, Cuba will have the services of big-leaguers in the World Baseball Classic. Two active Cuban MLB stars - Chicago White Sox teammates Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert - were named to the country's 30-man WBC roster, the Cuban Baseball Federation announced Wednesday, per The Associated Press. Two other players with MLB time, former All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and Chicago Cubs left-hander Roenis Elias, are also on the team, according to Baseball America's Kyle Glaser.
Longtime Sacramento River Cats broadcaster Johnny Doskow to join the Oakland A’s
(KTXL) — A Sacramento River Cat is moving to the big leagues. Longtime River Cats radio and television announcer Johnny Doskow is joining the broadcast team for the Oakland Athletics, the Major League ball club announced Friday. He will join the A’s radio broadcast team that includes longtime A’s broadcasters, Ken Korach and Vince Cotroneo. […]
Lookout Landing
40 in 40: Andrés Muñoz is the answer
When the Seattle Mariners first acquired Andrés Muñoz from the Padres he was easily the biggest unknown in the deal, still a long way off from returning from injury and with very little major league experience under his belt. In many ways, baseball is a sport of uncertainty, and of reading between the lines: of asking questions, and seeking answers. As the sport continues to evolve we’ve found more advanced ways of asking these questions, and of answering them. Yet for all the ways we have to track value, and predict it, we will always be left with some unknowns. There will always be what-ifs, uncertainties, and “could have been”. As much as we strive to predict the future of prospects and players at every level, and by extension the team, there is no clearer answer than when we finally get to see results. Nearly two and a half years removed from the deal that brought Muñoz to Seattle, and after a full year of play, he has answered many questions for us with his results.
CBS Sports
Fernando Tatis Jr. injury update: Padres star expects to be fully healed when he returns from PED suspension
The 2022 season for Padres star Fernando Tatis, Jr. was a disaster. He entered the season with a broken wrist and had several setbacks in his attempts to return. He was then suspended for a failed PED test and had to watch his team get to the NLCS without him. In the offseason, he had surgery to repair a shoulder injury that had cost him 30+ games in his All-Star 2021 season.
Mariners' Jerry Dipoto: team likely done adding to roster before camp
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on the latest Locked On Mariners podcast with Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode and offered a fairly thorough review of the club’s offseason strategy and overall roster makeup leading into the 2023 campaign. First off, they’re likely done spending for the time being …
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Rays lock up reliever Pete Fairbanks; Cole Hamels throws for teams in another comeback attempt
With Hall of Fame season now comfortably in the rearview and spring training right around the corner, we're in one of the longer dead spots on the calendar in terms of MLB news. Still, rosters continue to sort themselves out before pitchers and catchers report, so let's check in on the latest news and rumors.
Padres FanFest Tickets Hot Commodity with Machado, Tatis, Musgrove, More
The Padres‘ free FanFest, set for Feb. 4, has proven particularly popular this year, not surprising given the team’s 2022 success. The event, at Petco Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is set to include Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. – his first appearance before fans since his PED-related suspension – Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez and Tim Hill.
Yardbarker
Giants, Seahawks about to enter quarterback no-man's land with big contracts
The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are about to enter the doomed world of quarterback purgatory when it comes to their contract situations with Daniel Jones and Geno Smith. One of their greatest values to their team's success — a cheap contract — is about to go away....
