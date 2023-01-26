Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
wtoc.com
Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. The State started by calling...
WJCL
Crocker trio, accused of murdering their three children, are back in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two of their children and burying them in their backyard were back in court, taking issue with the original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart...
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
WJCL
Chatham County prosecutors pushing to block camera access at Leilani Simon's murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leilani Simon was absent from her court hearing Wednesday afternoon, where a stand-in judge ruled on media access during parts of her upcoming murder trial. Simon is charged with killing her 20-month-old child, Quinton Simon, who disappeared from his Chatham County home back in October. Below...
wtoc.com
Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021. Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline. The...
WJCL
Charged with her toddler's murder, Leilani Simon back in Chatham County court
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Check back for updates to this story as they develop. Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be back in court Wednesday to review DFCS documents related to her family. Simon has been in jail since November for the disappearance and death...
WJCL
Georgia Southern Student hospitalized after shooting at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. — ABOVE:Your Thursday Morning Headlines. A Georgia Southern student is recovering at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, after being shot. Statesboro Police say they responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane after they got reports of a victim being shot. When officers arrived, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, first aid was provided, and the victim was then transported to the hospital.
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery
A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0