Guyton, GA

Related
wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. The State started by calling...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern Student hospitalized after shooting at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. — ABOVE:Your Thursday Morning Headlines. A Georgia Southern student is recovering at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, after being shot. Statesboro Police say they responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane after they got reports of a victim being shot. When officers arrived, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, first aid was provided, and the victim was then transported to the hospital.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery

A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WALTERBORO, SC
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA

