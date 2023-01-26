Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Dolphins land legendary DC Vic Fangio
The Dolphins have landed legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, according to a league source. Miami will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Fangio, 64, has been a top target of head coach Mike McDaniel for a long time. ...
Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?
The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to massive Dolphins news
The NFL’s hiring cycle spun around again on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash. The Dolphins hired Vic Fangio to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Joey Bosa Gets Into Heated Exchange With Eagles Fans, Has To Be Separated
Philadelphia is always a wild scene when the Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game. It was back in 2018... The post WATCH: Joey Bosa Gets Into Heated Exchange With Eagles Fans, Has To Be Separated appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0