"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
"I’ve played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson...Luka is right in the same breath" - Dallas Mavericks legend Derek Harper on Luka Doncic
Derek Harper is so enamored by Luka Doncic's game that he already puts him right up there alongside Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors Involving Jae Crowder
Veteran forward Jae Crowder has been away from the Phoenix Suns all NBA season. When it became official that his role with the team would be changing, he and the team agreed that he could remain away from the team until a trade was found. The trade talks centered around...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
NBA Star Luka Doncic Just Bought This Monstrous Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 Super Truck
Luka Doncic’s new ride is just as fearsome as his game. The Dallas Mavericks star turned heads last week when he pulled up to the American Airlines Arena in an Apocalypse Manufacturing Hellfire. It’s not unusual to see an athlete driving an exotic vehicle—especially one who will make over $37 million this season—but the 23-year-old’s 6×6 takes things to a new level. This isn’t the first time we’ve covered one of Apocalypse’s super trucks around here. And with good reason. They’re among the most absurd vehicles you can currently buy in the US. Basically, what the Florida shop does is take an...
This Rams-Cowboys Trade Sends Jalen Ramsey To Dallas
Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2022. He wasn’t alone, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell flat, going 5-12 in the worst single season for a defending Super Bowl champion ever. In cap hell and with very...
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Gets Luka Doncic More Help
Evolution always leaves something behind. Human beings used to have tails. We think? We’re not scientists over here. Assuming we’re correct, at some point, we outgrew our need for them. The NBA has undergone its own evolution. Specifically, the three-point revolution has left the traditional big man behind....
Pacers sign rumored trade candidate to contract extension
The Indiana Pacers are putting an end to trade speculation surrounding one of their key players. The Pacers agreed to a two-year contract extension with center Myles Turner on Saturday. The deal, which includes a renegotiation of Turner’s 2022-23 salary, will be worth $60 million in total. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on... The post Pacers sign rumored trade candidate to contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Landing spots for biggest names at NBA trade deadline
(BVM) – The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill is spinning at a torrid rate. With the cutoff set for Feb. 9, teams across the league are looking for potential upgrades to their squads or suitors for their best assets. Given that the league has...
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Three Takeaways From Suns' 99-95 Loss to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns saw their four-game winning streak snapped as the Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious in 99-95 fashion.
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves To Be Reassessed Ahead Of Road Trip
LA's two best wings have been out since December.
