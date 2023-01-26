Things went left between Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo from the start on “VH1: Family Reunion.”. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo has been clashing with “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson. It’s been tension between the two ladies from their very first interaction on the current season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” Lyrica approached Shekinah in an attempt to speak. She held her hand out for a handshake, however, Shekinah wasn’t interested. After she refused to shake Lyrica’s hand, Lyrica was taken aback. She walked off and was in a state of confusion. As for Shekinah, she explained her actions in a green-screen interview. And she said that Lyrica sent her an Instagram DM asking if she could promote one of her songs. But when Shekinah read Lyrica’s bio, she misunderstood the “Follow Back” prompt. She thought that it was Lyrica herself demanding Shekinah follow her back on the social media platform.

