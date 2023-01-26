Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Shrinking' Star Luke Tennie Explains Why Apple TV+ Show Will Challenge Viewers (Exclusive)
Shrinking premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday and features a cast led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. But Luke Tennie, who plays Sean in the series, shows he can hang with Hollywood's best. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Tennie who shared what fans can expect from Shrinking. "Fans can expect...
Popculture
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Popculture
Gabrielle Union Teases Potential New 'Bring It On' Movie
Gabrielle Union recently discussed the possibility of a Bring It On revival and the likelihood of it occurring. Variety spoke with Union at the Truth Be Told season 3 premiere on Thursday, and she explained what "in development" means in Hollywood. "We've been developing a sequel forever," Union told the outlet. "But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years." The hit cheerleading flick also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford. It led to five direct-to-video sequels and one special Halloween television installment, each featuring a new cast. Union, who played Isis in the 2000 film, first discussed reuniting with her Bring It On co-stars during an interview with James Corden in 2020. Union said she attended a public panel with original cast members, and they were "all on board."
Popculture
Netflix Renews True-Crime Series for Season 2
Netflix picked up another true crime series for a second season. The British series My Lover My Killer will return to provide more stories involving obsessive lovers. The series is produced by FirstLook TV and spent weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts in the U.K. My Lover My Killer will be available in the U.S. on Netflix Wednesday.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Popculture
ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.
People
Lizzo Reveals New Retro-Inspired Bob Haircut with Blonde Highlights and Bangs
Make way for Lizzo's new hair aesthetic. In new Instagram photos shared Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 34, sports a shoulder-length bob haircut with streaks of platinum blonde and bangs. The cut is styled with flipped-out edges, and a closer look at the voluminous mini beehive may also reveal that Lizzo...
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Chrissy Teigen Gives First Full-Face View Of Baby Esti
On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Chrissy Teigen finally revealed a full-face shot of her and John Legend’s baby girl Esti Maxine on Instagram. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the mommy-of-three captioned the post of the sleeping newborn.More from VIBE.comChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby Immediately, her comments section filled with emojis gushing about the adorable bundle of joy. “My little Esti [crying and heart emoji],” her Grammy-winning father commented. The parents welcomed baby Esti on Jan. 14 along...
Popculture
'Breaking Bad' Reunion: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Appear Together in Super Bowl Ad
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reunited as their Breaking Bad characters in a new Super Bowl ad. In a short commercial clip for PopCorners, the pair reprise their roles as Jess Pinkman (Paul) and Walter White (Cranston). Jess is attempting to start the RV they cook meth in, but Walter — calmly snacking on a bag of PopCorners — warns he might flood the engine. However, Jess does get it going, and the two men drive off. The ad is part of a longer spot that will eventually see Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz reprise his role as Tuco Salamanca.
Popculture
Susan Sarandon Offers No Apology After Daughter Eva Amurri Calls Childhood a 'Circus'
Susan Sarandon has responded to her daughter's recent comments about growing up in the entertainment industry. Eva Amurri, 37, went viral on TikTok for describing her childhood as like a "circus," and speculating that many children of famous people felt the same way. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarandon seemed to agree, adding: "I think normal is very overrated."
‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Teases ‘Definite Shift’ in Show as Spencer Returns Home
1923 is still on its midseason hiatus, but the hit Yellowstone prequel returns with a new episode next Sunday, February 5th. Ahead of the series return, actor Brandon Sklenar—who plays Jacob and Cara Dutton’s nephew Spencer—spoke out about certain shifts in the show as his character plans his trip back to Montana.
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require...
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show May Undergo Major Change
The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering some major changes to the show's production. According to recent reports, the talk show is mulling over relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. According to Variety, NBCUniversal is only in the discussion phase on a potential east coast move, and nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
Popculture
'Sopranos' Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dies at 25
The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter Odele Cape. The actor's wife Belinda Cape shared the devastating news on Saturday, Jan. 21 that Odele passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, writing in a Facebook post that she was "heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice." She added that the family has "been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape was 25. A cause of death was not provided.
Popculture
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
Popculture
'Mindhunter' Fans Still Not Over David Fincher Pulling the Plug
Three years after Netflix all but pulled the plug on David Fincher's Mindhunter, fans of the hit crime drama are still upset. Although the series has not been officially canceled, it has been more than two years since Season 2 came out, shortly after which news broke that the series was "probably" canceled.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2023
February may be the shortest month of the year, but there will be no shortage of content heading to the Prime Video streaming library next month. After kickstarting the year with additions including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 and the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel-starring romcom film Shotgun Wedding, Amazon's streaming service is set to treat subscribers to dozens of new arrivals in February 2023.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Loves These Cozy Winter 2023 Essentials From Amazon
It doesn't get very cold in Beverly Hills, CA. But Kyle Richards likes to spend her winters in Aspen, CO so she still needs warm, winter clothes to fight the ice and snow. And the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wants to look her best while she's doing it. Recently, Richards did an Amazon Live where she showed off of her favorite cozy Amazon products for winter 2023, including hats, sweats, sweaters, coats, diffusers, bedding, and teas.
