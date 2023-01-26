Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 7.5 Sun 9 am CST 17.3 17.1 15.2
Flood Watch issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY Temperatures have slowly improved and warmed enough to allow the coldest of the wind chill values to subside.
