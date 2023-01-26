Girl Scout Cookbook Makes a Meal of Food Pantry Items

Photo by 6abc

Fourteen-year-old Emma Carroll of Havertown found a project for her Girl Scout Silver Award that includes her love of cooking while it helps others at the same time, writes Katherine Scott for 6abc.

“My grandma thought it would be a good idea to write a cookbook since I cook so much,” said Emma.

But not just any cookbook. This one has recipes for food pantry items to help those receiving the food come up with meal ideas.

She shared her idea with Grand Stepping Up president and founder Karen Barnes. They operate a food pantry at Llanerch Hills Chapel on Myrtlewood Road in Havertown—Denis’ Pantry and Clothing Closet.

Emma started regularly doing an inventory of the donated canned goods and boxed items, then came up with recipes.

“It was pretty hard to find recipes for some of the stuff,” she admitted.

Barnes said Emma has been really creative in coming up with recipes for things that are in the pantry. Emma’s family served as recipe testers.

The plan now is to distribute the cookbook to 50 pantries in the area operated by the nonprofit Small Things Philly as well as post the recipes on its website.