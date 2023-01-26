ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The importance of replacing your water heater following Hurricane Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago
There’s a good chance some of the things inside your home are damaged from Hurricane Ian flood waters, and it’s best to get them replaced before it causes further issues. Especially your water heater.

“It’s going to corrode from the inside out typically,” Ultra Plumbing and drain cleaning Inc. owner Gary Pinette said.

Many household appliances were ruined by Ian’s storm surge.

But there might be one you have forgotten about. That could start a fire in your home.

“A lot of water heaters, pretty much just about every property we’ve visited because of the hurricane, we’ve planned on replacing their heater,” Pinette said.

Water heaters submerged during the hurricane are now a safety hazard.

“There’s a lot of electrical components inside the heater, and once water gets inside there, especially brackish water, salt water,” he said, “it can cause a lot of issues as far as corrosion goes.”

Pinette said it is nearly impossible to inspect the inside of a water heater.

“There are a multitude of things that could go wrong as a result of water getting in there and affecting all that stuff,” he added.

One major thing, the corrosion inside could cause an electrical fire.

“There’s really no way to be able to tell if there’s going to be an issue or not other than just letting it run and monitoring it,” Pinette said.

That is why he urges you to replace yours immediately.

“I’ve actually heard of some HOA that are telling people that they just straight up need to be replaced, and that is a good idea because it’s better safe than sorry,” he said.

Monitor any strange smells or smoke coming from your unit.

“I’d really keep an eye on it, monitor it just to make sure no funny noises or anything, and if there is, let us know,” he said.

Any contractor or plumber in your neighborhood should be able to help. They will drain your current water heater and replace it with a new one.

