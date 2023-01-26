Grace Ames was surprised to discover one of the dairy goats on the Colonial Gardens farm in Blue Springs, Missouri, limping this past weekend.

She found it especially odd Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, often referred to as the GOAT (greatest of all time), suffered a similar ankle injury the same weekend.

“Our goats, much like the Chiefs, are always running around playing an impact sport here on the farm,” Ames said. “There was just a little headbutting gone wrong, but I think she’s doing good and ready to hit the game again.”

Mahomes participated in a full practice Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As he continues to prepare for the AFC Championship, the farm goat has some advice for the Chiefs’ GOAT.

First, maintain a good appetite. The farm goat, who doesn’t have a name, has been eating plenty.

“They get a mixture of goat pellets, hay and, when there’s no snow on the ground, they just graze,” Ames said.

Mahomes likely has a better diet, which surely includes a feast for victory.

When KSHB 41 News gave the goat a football, she tried to eat it, signaling Mahomes to feed on the game and immerse himself in practice and preparations.

“Everything is scheduled around the Chiefs,” Ames said.

Finally, this goat doesn’t like cats — especially Jaguars and Bengals. But the farm goat says Mahomes shouldn’t be a chicken this weekend as there are already plenty at Colonial Gardens.

Instead, the goat suggests Mahomes channel his inner, headbutting GOAT greatness.

“I think he’s going to be good,” Ames said. “We can remove bandages later today, maybe tomorrow for our goat and our GOAT!”

Colonial Gardens maintains a farm and orchard to teach children and adults about agriculture. Schools, Scout troops and others visit the farm throughout the year.

During harvest months, the facility offers several u-pick opportunities to buy fresh produce.