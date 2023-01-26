ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’

Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?

Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms

When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara

Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
