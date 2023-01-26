Read full article on original website
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?
Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat. No matter the situation, Texas law […]
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!
Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!
Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
Memphis pastor prays for continued peace after video release
“We’ve had calm so far, which is what we have been praying for,” Pastor Kenneth Thomas said before the service.
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!
According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0