Get ready for Valentine’s Day and learn modified exercises with G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Shivers, with his wife, Janae shared details about their upcoming couples-inspired workouts for Valentine’s Day. The two demonstrated modified exercises for those who struggle doing an original technique. Planks, squats, push-ups and more...
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
KSDK
Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness
ST. LOUIS — “We are very proud of what we have grown here, especially because it is all about results. It is not about what's the next thing, it is about what we can do for you to have the healthiest skin”, says Dr. Kristen Jacobs, Aesthetic Physician, Author.
laduenews.com
The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season
It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
Changing consumer travel behavior fuels interest at STL RV Travel Show
Some are little. Others are lavish. The selection feels endless at the STL RV Travel Show.
'Gave them a nice swift kick to the ribs': Car owner fights off catalytic converter thieves
ST. LOUIS — Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed nationwide over the last several years. The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates these thefts increased by 326% in 2020 and increased another 353% in 2021. Donny Buehler was almost a victim to this statistic. But the south St. Louis man was...
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
Islamic Relief USA packs thousands of meals to help St. Louis fight hunger
More than 100 people volunteered Saturday with Islamic Relief USA in an effort to alleviate hunger in the St. Louis area.
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
KIA Soul stolen from St. Louis children's crisis center
ST. LOUIS — A car important to the children of the Annie Malone crisis center was stolen late Thursday night. The 2017 KIA Soul would be used to rescue children who were in "bad situations" and take them to school, medical appointments, activities and more. A spokesperson from the...
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app. Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.
edglentoday.com
Sunday Brunch Is Back: My Just Desserts New Owner, Workers, Appreciate Tremendous Support After Yvonne Campbell's Death
ALTON - The past year, the My Just Just Desserts ownership, family, and employees have had a lot to handle with the death of previous owner Yvonne Campbell in a fatal traffic crash on July 8, 2022. Yvonne was beloved in the community, and her sister, Evelyn, and the others...
St. Louis Zoo hosting career fair for part-time positions
The St. Louis Zoo is hosting a career fair. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the zoo's north entrance in the living world.
St. Louis named among nation’s top 10 gambling cities, study says
ST. LOUIS – One new study goes “all in” to review some of the country’s best cities for gamblers. For bettors, big and small, the St. Louis scene offers plenty to enjoy. St. Louis was named among the Top 10 gambling cities in the United States,...
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
St. Louis teen still recovering months after he was shot at school and escaped by jumping out a window
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot when a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) back in October. For the first time, student Brian Collins is speaking about the tragedy that claimed the lives of his teacher and classmate. "Planets and stars...
