fox4news.com
Man says he was shot when groups exchanged gunfire outside Fort Worth club
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man told Fort Worth police he was shot during a shootout between two groups while outside a Fort Worth club overnight Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call just before 12:45 a.m. about a man at JPS who arrived with a gunshot wound. The...
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident
A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
WFAA
Fort Worth police find missing child safe
Police say the 11-year-old boy was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Frazier Avenue before he was found later that night.
fox4news.com
Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at him
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released security and body camera video of a police officer shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him this weekend. On Saturday afternoon a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
fox4news.com
Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police release officer-involved shooting video
Fort Worth police released surveillance and body camera video footage of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 21, 2023. Police say the suspect was threatening his sister with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
fox4news.com
Road rage shooting in Fort Worth sends man to the hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting late Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers found a man at a gas station in the 1100 block of Hemphill Street who had been shot several times.
WFAA
Dallas police will release officer shooting video Friday
The shooting happened Wednesday. One officer was shot in the foot.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after investigation into excessive use of force
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer was fired after an investigation into his use of force while working an off-duty security job last year. Jose Salazar, a 15-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was working security at the bar on July 22, 2022. Surveillance video...
fox4news.com
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Dallas police involved in deadly shootout with murder suspect
Dallas PD released video of the shootout with capital murder suspect Joey Fraire. 6 officers fired approximately 57 shots at the 18-year-old suspect who later died in the hospital. A police officer was shot in the foot during the shootout.
KRLD News Radio
Wanted man who tried to escape from police now locked up in Fort Worth
he Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has a wanted man behind bars on a string of charges – but it took a chase and a helicopter search to nab him. Deputies had a drug warrant out in the name of Robert Galloway
irvingweekly.com
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers
The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
fox4news.com
Woman, toddler injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, 3 suspects in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - 3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital. Easy Online Loan Might Actually Surprise You - Search ResultsTrends|. Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
wbap.com
Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Do you recognize these Deep Ellum shooting suspects?
DALLAS - On this week's Trackdown Dallas police are looking for information about a shooting outside a club in Deep Ellum early Tuesday morning that injured two people. Dallas PD believe the incident started with a fight at the club on the corner of North Crowdus and Elm Street just before 2 a.m.
fox4news.com
Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police, along with the condition of the officer who was wounded. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. Officers were trying to serve a capital...
