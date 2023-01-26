ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police find missing child safe

Police say the 11-year-old boy was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Frazier Avenue before he was found later that night.
fox4news.com

Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at him

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released security and body camera video of a police officer shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him this weekend. On Saturday afternoon a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday

FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage shooting in Fort Worth sends man to the hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting late Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers found a man at a gas station in the 1100 block of Hemphill Street who had been shot several times.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers

The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Do you recognize these Deep Ellum shooting suspects?

DALLAS - On this week's Trackdown Dallas police are looking for information about a shooting outside a club in Deep Ellum early Tuesday morning that injured two people. Dallas PD believe the incident started with a fight at the club on the corner of North Crowdus and Elm Street just before 2 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police, along with the condition of the officer who was wounded. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. Officers were trying to serve a capital...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy