Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
cbs17
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
Car chase ends in fiery crash, 19-year-old driver hospitalized
A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a crash after leading a Wilson County deputy on a chase, according to investigators.
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
neusenews.com
KPD responds to shots fired, charge with attempted murder
On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired on the 800 block of Dixon St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival officers located several shell casings and discovered that a residence and vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Investigators were called to the scene and it was later determined that the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several individuals. After the argument Mikia Davis, 24, of Kinston returned to the area and took part in firing a weapon into the residence. At this time, Davis has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder.
Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
cbs17
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
WRAL
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges during traffic stop near Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. WITN reports Pitt County deputies spotted a car heading south on Memorial Drive that nearly ran another vehicle off the highway. After stopping the car, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana....
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
cbs17
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Tractor trailer crashes into car in wrong lane in Johnston County, 1 person seriously injured
A 20-year old woman from Dunn was driving south on I-95 just past Four Oaks on Tuesday night around 11:30, when she crashed through the median cables and ended up in the northbound lane, just as two tractor trailers approached. One of the trucks slammed into the car, which was...
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WITN
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
