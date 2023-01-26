ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responds to shots fired, charge with attempted murder

On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired on the 800 block of Dixon St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival officers located several shell casings and discovered that a residence and vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Investigators were called to the scene and it was later determined that the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several individuals. After the argument Mikia Davis, 24, of Kinston returned to the area and took part in firing a weapon into the residence. At this time, Davis has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
DOVER, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy