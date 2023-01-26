Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO