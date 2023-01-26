ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

thelevisalazer.com

HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
wymt.com

Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

wymt.com

WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

