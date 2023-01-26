Read full article on original website
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Kentucky man charged with DUI, child neglect in West Virginia hit-and-run
A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
Dead 51-year-old man recovered from Pike County river after fleeing KSP
Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation following a traffic stop.
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
