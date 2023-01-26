ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sakartvelo brings the authentic cuisine from the country of Georgia to Philadelphia

By Natalie Jason
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH76H_0kS9nnAz00

When Sakartvelo co-owners Imeda Londaridze and David Lekishvili met 15 years ago at the US Embassy in Georgia, they did not know they would have a chance meeting six months later in Philadelphia.

They have been business partners ever since, and have enjoyed great success with the bakery they opened in the Northeast called Georgian Bread.

Their latest venture is named after the translation for the name of their home country of Georgia, and the location in Center City is a unique new offering of this cuisine.

Traditional dishes like the boat-shaped bread filled with cheese and an egg join other national dishes on the menu, as well as wines from Georgia -- served in a setting decorated with nationally-themed artifacts like wine flasks and traditional Georgian outfits.

Sakartvelo | Facebook | Instagram

705 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-319-1631

hours 11am - 9pm daily

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Rescue Angels asking for help finding home for dog rescued off SEPTA tracks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky. You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County. Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come. If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy