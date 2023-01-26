Sakartvelo brings the authentic cuisine from the country of Georgia to Philadelphia

When Sakartvelo co-owners Imeda Londaridze and David Lekishvili met 15 years ago at the US Embassy in Georgia, they did not know they would have a chance meeting six months later in Philadelphia.

They have been business partners ever since, and have enjoyed great success with the bakery they opened in the Northeast called Georgian Bread.

Their latest venture is named after the translation for the name of their home country of Georgia, and the location in Center City is a unique new offering of this cuisine.

Traditional dishes like the boat-shaped bread filled with cheese and an egg join other national dishes on the menu, as well as wines from Georgia -- served in a setting decorated with nationally-themed artifacts like wine flasks and traditional Georgian outfits.

705 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-319-1631