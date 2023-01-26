Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Standing on the Edge - The Great Stone DoorKAT AdventuresBeersheba Springs, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
Related
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave
Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
mymix1041.com
Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
Grundy County Herald
Education Notes
Brittany Vaughan, of Sewanee, has graduated from Austin Peay State University. She was one of more than 1,200 graduates to receive degrees at a commencement ceremony in December.
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 31
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Baker – Public Intoxication/For Capias. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Cassandra Brown – Evading, Revoked...
Grundy County Herald
Purple and White Update
John Shackelford has entered his second year as Sewanee Athletic Director for the University of the South. Named to the role on Nov. 15 of 2021, Shackelford provided an update on this time at the university to members of Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary on Jan. 19.
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 23-25
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Jan. 27
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001050- 4800 BLK Madonna Ave- Suspicious Person- Police were dispatched to the area regarding a male wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants. On arrival police made contact with him. He advised he was attempting to find work so he could pay for his motel room.
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
Grundy County Herald
Light snow accumulations possible today
Light snow accumulations possible today... Occasional light rain and snow showers are expected across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau today. Some light snow accumulations could occur in parts of the area, with a dusting to one half inch of snow possible in the Upper Cumberland, and up to 1 inch on the Cumberland Plateau. Elevations around or above 1000 feet will be most likely to see any snow accumulations. With temperatures staying near or above freezing today, any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no travel impacts are currently expected.
Grundy County Herald
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Jan. 16-22, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 0