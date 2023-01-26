Read full article on original website
This Weekend in Lansing: Snowmen, Chocolate, Bourbon & More
If you've been awaiting a true Michigan winter weekend, this one's for you!. Here are some fun things to do around Lansing the weekend of January 26-29, 2023. Who doesn't love chocolate? It's a Chocolate Extravaganza this Saturday (1/28) beginning at 10am at Maple Street Mall in Mason. Indulge in a hot cocoa bar, and enjoy decadent chocolates as you shop assembled vendors.
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing
When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
Threats, Lockdowns — What’s Going On At East Lansing High School?
Safety concerns have disrupted normal activities at East Lansing High School three times in the past week. What's going on?. A Gun Falls Out of Student's Backpack on Campus; More Fights. After an East Lansing High School boys' varsity basketball game on January 19, a brawl involving several students broke...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
A New Lansing Business Specializes in Coffee Beans & Board Games
I love learning about new happenings in Lansing, especially when I hear that they involve a couple of my favorite things; coffee and board games. I was looking through the Lansing subReddit when I saw a post about an upcoming board game cafe that's coming to the Downtown Lansing area, called The Board & Bean. I've looked at the subReddit and The Board & Bean's website, however, I have not seen an exact opening date just yet, only "soon".
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
For weeks now, a deer has been spotted roaming around in the Lansing area with a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head. Lansing resident Michael Brown spotted the animal and submitted the video below to Lansing TV station WLNS-TV. Brown tells the TV station that he's been seeing the animal in its precarious predicament for a couple of weeks now.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
A Family Cat Was Shot in Grand Ledge and Now the Family is Looking for Answers
I was on Facebook when I came across a post about a family cat from Grand Ledge that left me shocked and full of sadness and rage. Warning: Details ahead about how a local cat was hurt. Brittany Rademacher and her family have a cat named Nancy. Unfortunately, Nancy was...
Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Suddenly Leaves Michigan With No Warning
Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant chain based out of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. When it started, it was just a small sandwich shop in Pittsburg. Now, it's a chain that's exploded across the state of Pennsylvania and some surrounding states. As a matter of fact, Michigan was pretty lucky...
Up for a Project? Lakefront Michigan Mansion for Sale Could Be STUNNING with Some TLC
Warning: Some of the paint jobs on the walls and ceilings are REALLY something... That said, this Battle Creek mansion for sale could be absolutely beautiful if someone is willing to fix it up! Plus, it's lakefront!. The 8,480-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on more than 2 acres and has...
Michigan Restaurant Responsible for Faygo Ice Cream is Coming to Lansing
Do you remember back last summer when the Pure Michigan gods decided to bestow upon us a Faygo and ice cream combination? I do. SEE ALSO: These 6 Faygo Flavors Would Make for Delicious Ice Cream. Okay, maybe it wasn't the Pure Michigan gods, but it was Northville, Michigan's Browndog...
Here’s Where You Can Find the 20 Best Meals in Lansing
We have a lot of options for dining in Lansing. Whether it's a burger, steaks, seafood, sushi, soup, Mexican, middle eastern, Chinese or whatnot, where are the best meals in Lansing?. Of course, it all depends on your mood and your taste. I like to get your input. I asked...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
