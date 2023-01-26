Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder, 94, passed to the presence of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the ninth and last surviving child of Aaron and Katie Schneider Sauder. In 1952, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. On Sept. 13, 1953, he married the love of his life, Katherine “Kate” Graff, and they began their life together in Parma, Ohio. Together they would have two children, Mark and Brenda. The family moved to Elkhart, where Gene had a successful career as a CPA.
Karen S. Constable
Karen S. Constable, 76, Mishawaka, died at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Karen was born Oct. 4, 1946. On July 10, 1964, Karen married the love of her life, William Constable. William preceded her in death. Karen is survived by her daughters,...
Devon S. Dunnuck
Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and the Claypool area, died at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys (Snyder) Dunnuck. He married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr.
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr., 80, Mishawaka, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Jay was born March 30, 1942. On June 15, 1963, Jay was united in marriage to Shirley (Silvers) Kline, who preceded him in death. Jay married Joann Ford on Feb. 21, 2009. She preceded him in death.
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
Remi J. VanBuskirk
Remi James VanBuskirk, 56, Plymouth, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Memorial Hospital. Remi was born March 27, 1966. On May 23, 1992, Remi married his soulmate Jackie (Raymond). She survives along with stepdaughters, Rachel Downhour and Nicole (Joe) Jacobs; daughter Haley VanBuskirk; son Nathan (Adriana Rodrigues)...
Betty J. Van Scoik
Betty Jean (Barth) Van Scoik, 92, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 21, 1931. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two sons, Bud (Claudia) Van Scoik, Akron and David...
Jonathan G. Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, longtime resident of Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou (Greenleaf) Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan died.
Brandon L. Hepler — PENDING
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon.
Virginia H. Smith
Virginia H. Smith, 90, Wabash, died at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Wabash. She was born Sept. 25, 1932. Virginia was married to Daniel Barnhill; he preceded her in death. Then she married Roland Smith on Dec. 5, 1973. Virginia is survived by her husband,...
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
Diana C. Waech — UPDATED
Diana C. Waech, 76, Mentone, died at 9:28 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence in Mentone. Diana was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter and Clara (Lamz) Marohn. She married on May 11, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, to Victor D. Waech. She graduated from high...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, south of South Old SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Levi A. Schoettmer, 31, West CR 850S, Claypool; and Joseph D. Lawson, 41, West County Line Road, Plymouth. Schoettmer sideswiped Lawson’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
Stoltzfus, Colleagues To Present Illustrated Peace Lecture At Goshen College
GOSHEN — Dr. Duane Stoltzfus, a professor of communication at Goshen College, will be joined by several interpretive readers and other colleagues in presenting the 2023 C. Henry Smith “illustrated peace lecture” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Umble Center. The free lecture is titled “Love of Country Distilled to a Question: When Pacifism Became a Litmus Test for Citizenship.”
Decker, Ridley Named Man, Woman Of The Year
WINONA LAKE — Allyn Decker and Barbara Ridley are the 2022 Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Woman of the Year respectively. The two received the distinctions at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. About 530 attendees were present to see the two collect the awards sponsored by 1st Source Bank and the Warsaw Times-Union and gave Decker and Ridley standing ovations.
Betty Bills
Betty Jean Bills, 88, Columbia City, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Dec. 19, 1934. On July 22, 1960, she married Paul Bills in Columbia City. Survivors include by her daughter, Nova (David) Richards; son, Denny Bills; son-in-law, Wayne Caudill; brother, Delmar...
North Webster Lions Holding Dan’s Fish And Tenderloin Fry
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Lions Club will hold its annual Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry Fundraiser Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Webster American Legion Post 253 on SR 13 in North Webster. This year, they are returning to dine-in at the...
Judy Kaye Lybarger
Judy Kaye Lybarger, 79, rural Claypool, died at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Claypool. Judy was born June 19, 1943, in Hartford City, to the late Wright Carson and Wilma Jeanette (Garver) Payne. She married on Jan. 3, 1962, in Watervliet, Mich., to Jon C. Lybarger; he survives. They were married 61 years.
