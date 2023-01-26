ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Paul Gertz of Hampton Bays Dies January 22

Paul Gertz of Hampton Bays died on January 22. He was 97. He was born in Brooklyn on October 25, 1925, to Louis and Freida Gertz, he was a caring... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... by Staff Writer.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in January. Two men allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:55 p.m....
MEDFORD, NY
27east.com

Flood Closes Dune Road in Hampton Bays, East Quogue

Dune Road in Hampton Bays was closed Wednesday night from the Ponquogue Bridge in both directions through East Quogue due to flooding. Southampton Town Police announced the closure at 11:52... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... 27 Jan 2023...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
CBS New York

L.I. contractor accused of scamming Hurricane Sandy victims

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island contractor has been indicted for allegedly cheating Hurricane Sandy victims out of millions of dollars."The hurricane was terrible, but dealing with him was ten times worse," Baldwin Harbor resident Stephen McParland said.McParland came to Federal Court on Thursday to see the contractor who he says scammed him out of $150,000 and left his home uninhabitable."Dealing with him was just a nightmare, and then he took off," he said.Federal prosecutors are charging Alexander Almaraz, a former Long Island contractor, in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy.According to the indictment, Almaraz "specifically targeted customers...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal

Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End

A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Some smug anti-environmentalists have been known to cite the concern in the 1980s as an example of how science creates terrifying scenarios from time to time that get lots of media attention, only to forget about them when the next big thing comes along. Whatever happened to THAT, they laugh? Well, as it turns out, the scientists had it exactly right: In the mid-1980s, they found a dangerous thinning of the layer in the stratosphere that protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, mostly caused by the use of chemicals ... 26 Jan 2023 by Editorial Board.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy