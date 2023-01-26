A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Some smug anti-environmentalists have been known to cite the concern in the 1980s as an example of how science creates terrifying scenarios from time to time that get lots of media attention, only to forget about them when the next big thing comes along. Whatever happened to THAT, they laugh? Well, as it turns out, the scientists had it exactly right: In the mid-1980s, they found a dangerous thinning of the layer in the stratosphere that protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, mostly caused by the use of chemicals ... 26 Jan 2023 by Editorial Board.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO