Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade

With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swung Loss To Celtics

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers lost a 125-121 overtime heartbreaker against the Boston Celtics in the most agonizing way possible. With the score tied 105-105 in TD Garden, LA All-Star power forward LeBron James drove into the paint to score what would have been a game-winning layup. All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum fouled The Chosen One's left hand, preventing the layup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Disappointed With Officiating In Lakers’ Loss to Celtics

LeBron James expressed his disappointment with the officiating in Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics with reporters in the postgame and later on social media. “I don’t understand,” said James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013. “I don’t understand what we are doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to anyone else. It’s just weird.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers’ Georges Niang Addresses Early Frustrations vs. Nuggets

Georges Niang couldn’t hold back from voicing his frustrations towards his teammate Shake Milton in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Milton attempted to go up for a layup in a two-on-one situation in transition, Niang wanted the ball. Instead, Milton’s attempted layup...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell’s Status vs. Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has missed 5 of his team’s last 6 games. Currently dealing with a groin injury, Mitchell has missed time over the last two weeks as he works his way back to the court. With the Cavaliers hosting the LA Clippers on Sunday night, Mitchell is being listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Spread: Heat -5.5 3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Three Starters Against Rival Celtics

Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a five-game road trip this Saturday with a national broadcast appearance against the East's top team, the Boston Celtics, but LA may be without three of its best players in the matchup. Michael Corvo of ClutchSports reports that All-Star power forward LeBron James and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
Wichita Eagle

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game. Since then, both teams have won the majority of their...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Falls Short To Boston In Overtime Thriller For Second Time This Year

Well that was a frustrating one, folks. Your Los Angeles Lakers nearly pulled off an upset on the road against the best team in the East by record, the now 36-15 Boston Celtics, but were felled by some questionable referee calls (and non-calls), a fairly lackluster defense down the game's closing stretch, and a superlative overtime run from Celtics All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
DENVER, CO

