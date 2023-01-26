Read full article on original website
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Ingram, McCollum Out For Battle Vs Bucks
The Pelicans will take on Milwaukee even more short-handed than usual as they try to end their seven-game skid.
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade
With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swung Loss To Celtics
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers lost a 125-121 overtime heartbreaker against the Boston Celtics in the most agonizing way possible. With the score tied 105-105 in TD Garden, LA All-Star power forward LeBron James drove into the paint to score what would have been a game-winning layup. All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum fouled The Chosen One's left hand, preventing the layup.
LeBron James Disappointed With Officiating In Lakers’ Loss to Celtics
LeBron James expressed his disappointment with the officiating in Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics with reporters in the postgame and later on social media. “I don’t understand,” said James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013. “I don’t understand what we are doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to anyone else. It’s just weird.”
76ers’ Georges Niang Addresses Early Frustrations vs. Nuggets
Georges Niang couldn’t hold back from voicing his frustrations towards his teammate Shake Milton in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Milton attempted to go up for a layup in a two-on-one situation in transition, Niang wanted the ball. Instead, Milton’s attempted layup...
Seven-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment against the Indiana Pacers
The Giannis Antetokounmpo that everyone knows now is one of the premier talents in the NBA. The two-time MVP is a candidate for the award every season for the Milwaukee Bucks, and after being announced as an All-Star captain earlier this week, the 2021 NBA Champion is now a seven-time All-Star.
Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell’s Status vs. Clippers
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has missed 5 of his team’s last 6 games. Currently dealing with a groin injury, Mitchell has missed time over the last two weeks as he works his way back to the court. With the Cavaliers hosting the LA Clippers on Sunday night, Mitchell is being listed as questionable.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat
Spread: Heat -5.5 3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Three Starters Against Rival Celtics
Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a five-game road trip this Saturday with a national broadcast appearance against the East's top team, the Boston Celtics, but LA may be without three of its best players in the matchup. Michael Corvo of ClutchSports reports that All-Star power forward LeBron James and...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Lakers: The Call That Never Came Helps Boston Rally to Sweep LA
View the original article to see embedded media. When LeBron James barreled his way downhill with the game tied at 105 and the final seconds ticking off the clock, undoubtedly, there was contact. But the officials swallowed their whistle, prompting an irate James to smash the hardwood with both hands,...
The Latest on Marcus Smart’s Status; Another Celtics Starter May Miss Saturday’s Game vs. Lakers
With less than ten seconds left in the first half of the Celtics' 106-104 win over the Raptors, Marcus Smart suffered a right ankle sprain in a non-contact situation. It's an injury that's kept Boston without its starting point guard for three games -- all losses -- and counting. "I...
Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
Lakers: Injury Status Revealed for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker Against Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to face off the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden for some Saturday primetime basketball — and they're getting healthy at just the right time. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV all entered the day with their game statuses uncertain,...
O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview
The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game. Since then, both teams have won the majority of their...
Lakers News: LA Falls Short To Boston In Overtime Thriller For Second Time This Year
Well that was a frustrating one, folks. Your Los Angeles Lakers nearly pulled off an upset on the road against the best team in the East by record, the now 36-15 Boston Celtics, but were felled by some questionable referee calls (and non-calls), a fairly lackluster defense down the game's closing stretch, and a superlative overtime run from Celtics All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown.
Milwaukee Bucks crush Indiana Pacers behind incredible first half shooting display
The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they were having a shooting contest during the first half of their Friday battle with the Indiana Pacers. It felt as if no matter what the Bucks did on offense, or no matter what the Pacers did on defense, Milwaukee would score. In the first...
76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
