Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.

1 DAY AGO