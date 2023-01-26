Read full article on original website
What Happened to Leslie Shay on ‘Chicago Fire’? Character’s Shocking Departure Explained
Chicago Fire kicked off season 11 in September 2022 with several beloved characters returning to reprise their roles. Years after Lauren German’s departure from the series, fans have continued to wonder why her character, Leslie Shay, was shockingly written out of the show. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Shay.
‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron
No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead
What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
‘Friends’: What the Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma Look Like Today
Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.
‘Will Trent’: Who Is Jake McLaughlin? Where You’ve Seen Him in Movies and TV Shows
Jake McLaughlin is a part of the main cast of 'Will Trent,' but playing Ormewood in the new ABC drama series isn't the actor's first starring role.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role
Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
Uncovering the Mystery of Austin Gatlin Holt: General Hospital's Intriguing Newcomer
General Hospital fans, brace yourselves for an exciting new addition to the cast – Austin Gatlin Holt. This mysterious character has already caused quite a stir among viewers, and for good reason.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami
Marc Anthony is once again a married man. On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Appears To Hint At Kody Split & Abuse Rumors With Cryptic Quote
Sister Wives star Meri Brown appeared to hint at the steady flow of family drama swirling around her in a cryptic social media post. The 51-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 27, to share a quote from Australian author Daniel Chidiac giving advice on interpreting other people's potentially harmful actions. "When you finally learn that a persons [sic] behavior has more to do with their internal struggle than it ever did with you...you learn grace," the tweet read. This comes as several of the Brown family children continue to accuse Meri of being cruel to them growing...
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
SheKnows
Marcus Coloma’s Final General Hospital Airdate as Nikolas Revealed
In December, we reported that Marcus Coloma would be exiting his General Hospital role as Nikolas for good and now, as confirmed in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actor will last be seen in the role this week. Fans can also expect to see another actor stepping in to finish up the character’s Port Charles scenes next week. Whether or not Adam Huss will return, remains to be seen.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview
Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
Big Brother’s Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener Split After Sparking a Season 24 Showmance: We’re Taking ‘Some Time Apart’
Courtesy of Alyssa Snider/Instagram It’s over! Big Brother’s Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have called it quits after less than one year together. “As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life,” Capener, 29, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, January 26. […]
Frankie Muniz Says It Was Easy to Trade Hollywood Stardom for NASCAR: ‘I Want to Live the Most Fulfilled Life I Can'
Frankie Muniz doesn't mind if you still think of him as Malcolm, the wisecracking main character of the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle", which over its seven season run made him a worldwide star. But since the program ended in 2006, Muniz's career has seen him spending less time...
Popculture
'S.W.A.T.': Beloved Characters' Return Confirmed
Fans may be tuning in every Friday to see Shemar Moore take on the role of former S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS' hit procedural action drama S.W.A.T., but they will soon be seeing two other familiar faces. As Hondo and his girlfriend Nichelle prepare to welcome their baby, showrunner Andy Dettmann confirmed to TVLine that two characters who haven't been seen since Season 5 will return – Hondo's parents, Charice and Daniel Sr.
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Costumes Include Dandelion, Gargoyle, and More
The Masked Singer Season 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 15. As production gets underway, Entertainment Weekly recently shared some tidbits about the upcoming season. That includes a few costumes we can expect to see. The Masked Singer Season 9 Character Names Revealed. EW shared a video from...
