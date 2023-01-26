ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
Us Weekly

Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron

No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
MAINE STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead

What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Friends’: What the Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma Look Like Today

Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role

Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Appears To Hint At Kody Split & Abuse Rumors With Cryptic Quote

Sister Wives star Meri Brown appeared to hint at the steady flow of family drama swirling around her in a cryptic social media post. The 51-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 27, to share a quote from Australian author Daniel Chidiac giving advice on interpreting other people's potentially harmful actions. "When you finally learn that a persons [sic] behavior has more to do with their internal struggle than it ever did with you...you learn grace," the tweet read. This comes as several of the Brown family children continue to accuse Meri of being cruel to them growing...
People

Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café

Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Marcus Coloma’s Final General Hospital Airdate as Nikolas Revealed

In December, we reported that Marcus Coloma would be exiting his General Hospital role as Nikolas for good and now, as confirmed in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actor will last be seen in the role this week. Fans can also expect to see another actor stepping in to finish up the character’s Port Charles scenes next week. Whether or not Adam Huss will return, remains to be seen.
E! News

See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview

Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
ARIZONA STATE
People

Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'

Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.': Beloved Characters' Return Confirmed

Fans may be tuning in every Friday to see Shemar Moore take on the role of former S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS' hit procedural action drama S.W.A.T., but they will soon be seeing two other familiar faces. As Hondo and his girlfriend Nichelle prepare to welcome their baby, showrunner Andy Dettmann confirmed to TVLine that two characters who haven't been seen since Season 5 will return – Hondo's parents, Charice and Daniel Sr.
