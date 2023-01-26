Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022
Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Crypto Card in Brazil; The Debate Over NFTs on Bitcoin
"The Hash" hosts hash out today's hot topics, including Binance partnering with Mastercard to launch a prepaid crypto card in Brazil; Amazon's rumored push into Web3; why are NFTs being allowed on Bitcoin is sparking heated debate online; and why the English Premier League link up with digital trading card platform Sorare.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
CoinDesk
Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say
The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Lifts Interest Rates Another 25 Basis Points
Matching market expectations, the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5%-4.75%. Hovering in a narrow range on either side...
CoinDesk
Social Token Project Rally Shuts Ethereum Sidechain, Stranding Users’ Crypto Assets
Social token platform Rally said Tuesday it is abandoning its Ethereum sidechain and warned users – creators and their communities of token-holding fans – their crypto assets may soon become stranded. "Since...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe's economy edging...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk
Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm
Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a "considerable portion" of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
CoinDesk
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
CoinDesk
A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs
For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Little Changed on Soft Economic Data Ahead of Fed Meeting
Private hiring slowed to its weakest level in two years, according to the ADP National Employment Report, with just 106,000 jobs added in January. In addition, the manufacturing sector continued to contract, with the ISM Manufacturing Survey for January dipping to 47.4.
CoinDesk
Celsius Used New Customer Funds to Pay for Withdrawals: Independent Examiner
Celsius Network misled its investors – and on occasion used new customer funds to pay for other customers' withdrawals, the usual definition of a Ponzi scheme, anindependent examiner for the U.S. bankruptcy court in New York said in a Tuesday filing.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: When Regulating Crypto, Please Target the Bad Actors, Not the Asset
There's no denying 2023 feels a lot better than 2022.Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are up about 39% and 33%, respectively, so far this year, on the heels of 60% annual declines. The...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Exec Says Institutional Investors Still Into Crypto Post-FTX
Institutional investors appear to have a steadfast interest in crypto, David Duong, head of institutional research at crypto exchange Coinbase, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Monday. "The secular trend for...
CoinDesk
Initial Coin Offerings Deserve a Rethink
In the fallout over FTX, U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) recently announced he is considering legislation aimed at protecting retail investors from cryptocurrency fraud. Legislators and regulators should proceed with caution. Casual observers may be skeptical of the innovation of cryptocurrencies, but the clearest innovation has been initial coin offerings (ICO).
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken
Bankruptcy-focused investment firm Cherokee Acquisitions has started offering what it calls "put options" to crypto investors to protect their funds on crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken in the event of a bankruptcy, CoinDesk learned Wednesday from the company.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Borrow $70M From B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) agreed to borrow $70 million from investment bank B. Riley to replace an existing facility and keep the company running as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
