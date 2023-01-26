ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New York YIMBY

Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut

New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
darienite.com

Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants, Schools and Other Food-Serving Establishments

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released five reports of inspection visits from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. Of those, three inspections resulted in a “B” rating and two more received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Parks & Rec is HIRING Summer Staff!

New Milford Parks and Recreation department is now accepting applications for summer staff!. To apply, please fill out a Town of New Milford job application and submit it to the Parks and Recreation office located at 2 Pickett District Road. Job applications can be found on the Town of New...
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross is helping two adults after fire on Main Street in Norwalk

FARMINGTON, Conn. (January 28, 2023) – The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires today in Hartford and Norwalk. Five adults – three children after a fire today on Adams Street, Hartford. Two adults after a fire today on Main Street, Norwalk. In each...
NORWALK, CT
105.5 The Wolf

When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never

When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
BROOKFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy