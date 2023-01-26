Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell GameRemington WriteNew York City, NY
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
New York YIMBY
Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut
New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield resident Annie Alleva joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer
Ridgefield, CT—January 27, 2023: Fairfield, CT: Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Annie Alleva. With her ten years of experience across the different sectors of the mortgage industry, Annie brings a vast array of knowledge. As a member of our Mortgage team, Mrs. Alleva...
Push-ups for pets: Wallingford gym raises money for pups, kitties
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Club 24 Gym got down on all fours for a good cause on Saturday. Push-up after push-up, members raised money for the pups and kitties at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. For every push-up a member did, Club 24 donated a dollar to the shelter. Our goal is to […]
hamlethub.com
Save the Date! Sunset Wine Party at Country Club of New Canaan on Sunday, May 7! Tickets On Sale Monday, February 27!
Sunset Wine Party, the fab wine shopping event that has become all the rage in Ridgefield, will make its New Canaan debut on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 6PM - 9PM at Country Club of New Canaan!. Mark your calendars for Monday, February 27 when tickets go on sale to...
hamlethub.com
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants, Schools and Other Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released five reports of inspection visits from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. Of those, three inspections resulted in a “B” rating and two more received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
hamlethub.com
Save the Date: Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Bethel Public Library!
Save the Date! Bethel Public Library Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns this spring!. Join the Bethel Public Library Board of Directors for a Friday evening of refreshments, raffles, and mini golf at the library. Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM. (all ages) $5 per person or...
Norwalk fire marshal inspecting broken elevator at apartment complex after News 12 report
The Norwalk Fire Department is inspecting an apartment complex after News 12 Connecticut's story Thursday brought a broken elevator to light.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Parks & Rec is HIRING Summer Staff!
New Milford Parks and Recreation department is now accepting applications for summer staff!. To apply, please fill out a Town of New Milford job application and submit it to the Parks and Recreation office located at 2 Pickett District Road. Job applications can be found on the Town of New...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping two adults after fire on Main Street in Norwalk
FARMINGTON, Conn. (January 28, 2023) – The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires today in Hartford and Norwalk. Five adults – three children after a fire today on Adams Street, Hartford. Two adults after a fire today on Main Street, Norwalk. In each...
When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never
When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
