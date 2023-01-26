Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
therecord-online.com
Highlights from PA Game Commissioners meeting
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday in Harrisburg. Among other business, the board preliminarily approved the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The proposed seasons and bag limits are included in a separate news release. Other meeting highlights follow. NEW ANTLERLESS LICENSE...
therecord-online.com
Report: Coal falls, gas climbs in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s energy landscape underwent a seismic shift in the last 20 years, according to recent federal data. For decades, coal fueled the market. Now, natural gas has asserted itself. An analysis from the Energy Information Administration illustrates the change. Natural gas power plants produced just...
therecord-online.com
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
HARRISBURG, PA – When Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi gaveled out the lower chamber this week, he also stopped a series of proposed constitutional amendments from appearing on this spring’s primary election ballot, including long-awaited relief for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Since the General Assembly opened its...
therecord-online.com
Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
HARRISBURG, PA – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s job market distances itself from pandemic effects
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s latest economic outlook shows a return to pre-pandemic benchmarks. And, in some cases, employment figures surpass metrics measured before COVID-19, according to the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO). Unemployment insurance (UI) claims, as the IFO’s latest monthly economic update shows, have returned to pre-COVID levels....
Comments / 0