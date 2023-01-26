Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We’ve dubbed him the area’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for his versatility on the football field. Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans did it all in Week 11 against district rival Pulaski County. Evans rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and threw for two others in the win. He also pulled double duty in the defensive secondary.
wfxrtv.com
Martinsville High School announce restrictions on basketball games after crowds rush onto court
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville High School has announced a new restriction for its boys’ basketball games after an incident occurred on January 18, which lead to a fight off-campus. Starting on Friday, Jan. 27, only 300 spectators will be allowed in the gym during its games. School...
WSLS
Hokies fall on the road at #16 Duke
DURHAM, NC – Elizabeth Kitley collected 13 rebounds, but the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell to the Duke Blue Devils 66-55 on the road Thursday. Taylor Soule led the Hokies (16-4, 6-4) with 19 points and two steals. Kitley tacked on four points and 13 rebounds and D’asia Gregg chipped in as well with seven points and two blocks from the bench.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird
37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Fred Hensley Roope
Fred Hensley Roope, age 94 of Pulaski, died Thursday evening, January 26, 2023 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Fred was born in Salem, Virginia on March 17, 1928, and was the son of the late Bertie Hamblin Roope and the late John Campbell Roope. He was a long-time auto mechanic at the former Pulaski Motor Company, and at the Pulaski County Bus Shop.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor reacts to videos of Tyre Nichols
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The videos showing police fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols are catching the eyes of people all across the nation. Virginia Tech professor, Brandy Faulkner, watched the videos in full after they were released. “It’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the man’s family. My heart goes...
Princeton Community Hospital rebrands under West Virginia University
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital. Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus. CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County. “We’ve been able to build our […]
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
thestokesnews.com
School system braces for challenges ahead
Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
Norfolk Southern to stop rail traffic for bridge placement in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Construction is still rolling on the Grant Street Bridge. City of Bluefield Engineer Kerry Stauffer said rail company Norfolk Southern approved a plan to temporarily stop rail traffic on certain days and times in order to bring in trucks and equipment to put in steel garters. He said Brayman construction crews should finish […]
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: No weapon found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after search
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no weapon was found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after a student at the school indicated someone had a gun. Deputies say Thursday morning, a student at the school began yelling someone had a gun. The student was...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones
William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
wfxrtv.com
Officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
There is a police presence that has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke. There is a police presence that has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke. Radford defeats Longwood 63-59 Craig County Historical Society working to revitalize …. Craig County Historical Society working to revitalize the...
Comments / 1