Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations
A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue received the 3-pound puppy named Dade on Saturday, according to a post on Facebook. The puppy was found in Miami and taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services before being transferred to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach.
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days. "He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Inside the Palm Beach Synagogue, prayers were heard loud and clear. "The congregation – men, women and children – came together for prayer, for Torah study, for celebration of the Sabbath, which is a day of gratitude and community and family," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner told WPTV Saturday evening.
More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach
A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness. The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at the Meyer Amphitheater where thousands attended. The signature event has raised close to $400,000...
Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare
An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
Palm Beach dining: Romantic dinners a year-round thing on the island
They’ll be offered in a couple of weeks on special menus in Palm Beach, but dishes designed for two people to share have a presence all year round on the island — not just on Valentine’s Day. “I think people love them any time of year because...
Expertise French-Parisian picnic at Diner en Blanc West Palm Seaside – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
(WSVN) – If you’re Instagram needs a little boost, check out Diner en Blanc. It means dinner in white. The chic, must attend event, with tons of people partying in white is more than IG worthy. Ahh, oui, oui. What is life without some adventure?. Diner en Blanc...
Editorial: Changes to Palm Beach County's housing program late but welcomed
It was bound to happen: After disclosures of tenants being overcharged and questionable decisions over the years by Palm Beach County commissioners and staff that undermined efforts to curb high rents and mortgage rates, the county is finally taking a closer look at its workforce housing program. To quote recording...
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops
The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is resonating with the South Florida community as he lost his life after a traffic stop. Members of the local organization Inner City Innovators spoke with WPTV, sharing their concerning experiences with traffic stops. The group is all about mentoring youth and keeping them...
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
Food Editor: Dine at the farm. Meet the ‘Oscars of Food’ contenders in the 561. My favorite places for a great croissant.
One of the things I love best about Oceano Kitchen, the exquisite Lantana spot where the front porch serves as the main dining room, is that chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman allow themselves to be inspired by what’s locally grown, what’s fresh and what moves them that day.
Aerin Lauder Serves a Spring Spread at an Iconic Palm Beach Hotel
Aerin Lauder’s heritage is beauty, so it’s no surprise that her eponymous brand is poised to deliver those pretty moments that give life its charm. The granddaughter of cosmetics legend Estée Lauder is celebrating 10 years at the helm of her own company, which takes beauty beyond the vanity. When she was asked to design one of the private villas at The Colony—the 75-year-old Palm Beach, Florida, luxury hotel known for its iconic pink structure—Aerin saw an opportunity to create an environment where a guest would not only want to sleep but to live when away from home. She transformed the villa’s courtyard, where she hosted guests for a dinner party, giving the vacation destination the intimacy of a private home.
A 5K no more: West Palm's popular Race for the Cure now a walk-only event
“Walk Don’t Run” was the title of both a tune and a movie, and it could well be the motto for the Susan G. Komen annual outdoor event in downtown West Palm Beach to raise money for breast cancer education, diagnostic services and research. This year’s gathering is...
5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
