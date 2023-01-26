ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations

A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue received the 3-pound puppy named Dade on Saturday, according to a post on Facebook. The puppy was found in Miami and taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services before being transferred to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach

A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness. The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at the Meyer Amphitheater where thousands attended. The signature event has raised close to $400,000...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare

An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!

St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
BHG

Aerin Lauder Serves a Spring Spread at an Iconic Palm Beach Hotel

Aerin Lauder’s heritage is beauty, so it’s no surprise that her eponymous brand is poised to deliver those pretty moments that give life its charm. The granddaughter of cosmetics legend Estée Lauder is celebrating 10 years at the helm of her own company, which takes beauty beyond the vanity. When she was asked to design one of the private villas at The Colony—the 75-year-old Palm Beach, Florida, luxury hotel known for its iconic pink structure—Aerin saw an opportunity to create an environment where a guest would not only want to sleep but to live when away from home. She transformed the villa’s courtyard, where she hosted guests for a dinner party, giving the vacation destination the intimacy of a private home.
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL

