Read full article on original website
Related
'The beginning of another kind of pandemic': Burned-out nurses say staffing shortages are only getting worse
New York nurses finished striking to demand better staffing ratios, which can impact patient care and safety. But nationwide, the problem persists.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From an HCA hospital suing to halt a rival hospital's expansion to Mass General Brigham being hit with a patent infringement suit, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. HCA's Mission Hospital sues to intervene in rival's expansion. Mission Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses push back on alleged doubling of retiree healthcare costs
Nurses at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital are accusing hospital management of attempting to double retiree healthcare rates that were confirmed before and after a new contract was approved. Hospital leaders, meanwhile, contend they are adhering to contract provisions. New York State Nurses Association members approved a new contract at...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 ways Geisinger is combating the rise of workplace violence
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, violence and abuse toward healthcare workers has skyrocketed. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that professionals in the healthcare industry experience violence at five times the rate of individuals in other branches of the workforce. Additionally, data released Jan. 26 from...
Nurses Are Quitting in Droves, And Those Who Remain Are Overworked and Fed Up
Since the pandemic, mounting pressure has caused millions of nurses across the country to reevaluate their careers.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
The Labor Department has cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at three warehouses. Federal safety inspectors found workers at high risk of lower back injuries and musculoskeletal disorders.
beckershospitalreview.com
32 recent hospital sales
After a slight uptick last year, hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue to rise in 2023. Here are 32 hospital sales — either completed or still in the works — that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last three months:. 1-2....
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
beckershospitalreview.com
50 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is excited to feature the orthopedic departments of 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Hospitals and health systems listed below are dedicated to expanding their orthopedic services and innovating in the space. We accepted nominations for this list. Click here to find the 2023 nomination forms.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawsuit claims Christ Hospital transmitted patient data to Facebook
Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital is facing a federal lawsuit over its website's use of the Meta Pixel, WCPO reported. A patient identified as Jane Doe sued the hospital claiming the audience-tracking technology from Facebook's parent company transmitted patients' data back to Meta and other companies, allowing them to target the patients with ads based on their medical conditions, according to the Jan. 26 story. The complaint seeks damages of more than $25,000. The facility joins several other hospitals and health systems that have been hit with similar lawsuits in recent months.
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient Experience
Press Ganey recognized 95 hospitals, health systems, ASCs, medical groups, and other healthcare providers that rate in the 95th percentile for patient experience. The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is awarded to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
beckershospitalreview.com
Delaware annuls 26 nurses' licenses amid degree scheme probe
As state and federal investigations into a fraudulent nurse degree scheme continue, the Delaware Board of Nursing confirmed it has annulled the nursing licenses of 26 individuals, ABC affiliate WPVI reported Jan. 26. The Justice Department on Jan. 25 said it uncovered a coordinated scheme to sell fraudulent diplomas and...
beckershospitalreview.com
45% of patients infected with H. pylori do not receive proper treatment, 1st of its kind study finds
A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers and is persistently found to be a risk factor for gastric cancer — the fourth-deadliest cancer worldwide. It is something that nearly 36 percent...
Comments / 0