Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

By Megan Hatch
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

According to jail records, two men, 18-year-old Rasean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arrested and charged with murder last night. They were both arraigned in Syracuse City Court this morning.

Representatives from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the Mayor’s Office were also in attendance.

In the press conference held at the Public Safety Building, located at 511 South State Street, Syracuse Police Chief Cecile announced details on the suspect’s current charges.

“Yesterday afternoon two of the three suspects accused of committing the shooting that took brexi’s life were arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. There is still one more suspect to this horrific incident but he is by no means unknown to us, and by no means at large,” said Chief Cecile.

SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

A week ago, the Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick said he was “very, very confident” an arrest will be made for the shooting that killed 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on January 16.

Fitzpatrick said today that the two suspects have been arrested and charged, and the third suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile.

“The third individual is 16 years old and is currently a resident of a juvenile facility in the state of new york out of family court, and the district attorney will be addressing more information about him when he is in custody. The case will in all likelihood go into trial,” said Fitzpatrick.

“He was on a furlough from the facility on the date that Brexi was murdered. He lives here and could walk out of the facility tonight but he’s not going anywhere. We’ll find him.”

Fitzpatrick said the facility is a non-secure facility just north of New York City and that the boy knows they are coming to chat with him and bring him back to Onondaga County very soon.

However, there is still a long way to go.

“An arrest is not a conviction, there will be a grand jury presentation in the near future unless the defendants choose to waive their rights to a preliminary hearing five days from now.”

Brexi’s mother stood behind Chief Cecile with her head down, refusing to speak.

Reverend Maritza Perez spoke on behalf of the family, and said they really appreciate everything the community has done for the family.

“This family had to see their baby for the first time last night. We appreciate that the police didn’t go to you guys before they saw the baby. We want justice. They still have to go through a process between today and tomorrow,” said Rev. Perez. “Even though you want all the information, we go through our process as a community. Please don’t forget her name. For every child that lives in the area and the poor areas in this city, we need reforms. We have to sit down. We have to talk about it.”

After 10 days, the community finally has answers from the Syracuse Police on the murder of Brexialee, who was shot and killed walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store.

The shooting that took place on Oakwood Avenue, in the area of East Raynor Avenue and Martin Luther King, East also injured 19-year-old, Isael Cruz, who Syracuse Police Chief Cecile speculated was the target of the shooting.

Syracuse Police has also not confirmed why Cruz was shot, however, Cruz has been answering detectives’ questions.

Thanks to surveillance video from the area, Police knew what the suspect’s vehicle looked like.

