Spring Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program

The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
SHELBY, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase

-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer runs over Holland in boys basketball action

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets shot out of the gate right from the opening tip on Friday night and posted a 64-34 victory over the host Holland Dutch. The Rockets led 22-5 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. Reeths-Puffer had a 32-17 scoring advantage in the second half to win the game by 30 points.
HOLLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’

Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian

After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa

The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian

The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater falls to league-leading Baldwin

Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”
PENTWATER, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud

The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep

In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
MUSKEGON, MI

