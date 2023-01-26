Read full article on original website
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Bay News 9
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. __. CBS’ “Face...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Omar says some Republicans don’t want a Muslim in Congress: ‘These people are OK with Islamophobia’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said some Republicans are “OK with Islamophobia” in response to questions about efforts by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block her from continuing to sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “You remember Donald Trump coming into my state and saying, ‘Muslims, Somali refugees are infiltrating our country.’ You remember Marjorie Taylor…
The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court…
Bay News 9
As economy grows, Biden announces new cabinet focused on U.S. investment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the formation of a new cabinet of top U.S. officials focused on domestic investment and implementation of the infrastructure and clean energy laws Biden signed during his first two years in office. The shift to an execution phase of Biden’s...
Trump says ‘horrible’ beatdown of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Former President Donald Trump says the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis cops “never should have happened.” Trump, 76, added that the video of officers allegedly murdering Nichols in a vicious beatdown was “horrible,” joining the large number of leaders from President Biden on down in condemning the attack on the 29-year-old FedEx worker and dad of a 4-year-old boy. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble,” Trump told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday, referring to Nichols in the excruciating body-cam and street surveillance footage. “He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened.” The...
Bay News 9
Ronna McDaniel, chair of Republican National Committee, defeats rival backed by Trump’s MAGA wing in GOP leadership vote
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Ronna McDaniel, chair of Republican National Committee, defeats rival backed by Trump’s MAGA wing in GOP leadership vote. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
Bay News 9
Biden: Ron Klain out as White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients in
President Joe Biden announced a shake-up at the White House on Friday, officially confirming that longtime Chief of Staff Ron Klain will step down from his role and will be replaced by former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients. Klain, who has served as Biden's top aide since the first day of...
Bay News 9
Maryland man charged in connection to threat to Sen. Ted Cruz pleads guilty
A Maryland man who in September 2022 was federally charged with making an online threat to kill Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Justice. Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, was charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a...
Bay News 9
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes...
Bay News 9
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the...
Bay News 9
DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
Bay News 9
STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair
Do NOT use the version of US--Election 2024-RNC Chair, published at 3:20 p.m. on January 27, 2023. It duplicates a story previously published. Versions that have moved since 3:53 p.m. are usable. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
