Former President Donald Trump says the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis cops “never should have happened.” Trump, 76, added that the video of officers allegedly murdering Nichols in a vicious beatdown was “horrible,” joining the large number of leaders from President Biden on down in condemning the attack on the 29-year-old FedEx worker and dad of a 4-year-old boy. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble,” Trump told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday, referring to Nichols in the excruciating body-cam and street surveillance footage. “He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened.” The...

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO