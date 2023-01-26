ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park

Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That's because a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida Memorial University teams up with nonprofit to launch tech lab

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has received some high-tech help to take students to the next level. Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday launched its brand-new tech lab. The school partnered with Technolij Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on closing the racial wealth gap...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
560 The Joe

Raja Bell: "Heat are a Piece Away"

The Miami Heat sit at 27-22 heading into tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat have looked great at times and they have had some rough nights as well as they continue to deal with injuries.
MIAMI, FL
techaiapp.com

How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay

If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
MIAMI, FL
Judith Masters

IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
DANIA BEACH, FL

