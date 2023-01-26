Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Related
PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless
The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed...
One U-Haul manager believes lots of people will still move to Florida in 2023—but not to the popular cities of Miami and Tampa Bay
Despite a slowdown in out-of-state movers to Florida, the truck-rental company is adding locations in anticipation of demand.
There is too much feces to go for a swim in this Miami-area beach, health agency says
Water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-26:ce7a238bb520c1f510c062d7 Player Element ID: 6319252012112. Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a...
More than 100 residents displaced by a major fire at a Miami Gardens condo building
“All of those affected have been rescued but unfortunately this is a very serious fire and it is not totally under control,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
WATCH: South Jersey Priest Leads ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Song During Church Ahead of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are even using church to make sure their favorite team beats the San Francisco 49ers... The post WATCH: South Jersey Priest Leads ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Song During Church Ahead of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship appeared first on Outsider.
WPTV
Mario Cristobal visits Palm Beach County high schools by helicopter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes may have been forgettable on Saturdays last fall, but head coach Mario Cristobal made sure he'd be unforgettable during some Palm Beach County high school stops Friday. Cristobal made a spectacle of his high school tour Friday, arriving by helicopter to...
WSVN-TV
Florida Memorial University teams up with nonprofit to launch tech lab
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has received some high-tech help to take students to the next level. Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday launched its brand-new tech lab. The school partnered with Technolij Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on closing the racial wealth gap...
Crowd forces Arrowhead parking lots to open 90 minutes early
So man Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up outside Arrowhead for the AFC Championship that the Chiefs decided to open the parking lot gates early.
Raja Bell: "Heat are a Piece Away"
The Miami Heat sit at 27-22 heading into tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat have looked great at times and they have had some rough nights as well as they continue to deal with injuries.
techaiapp.com
How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay
If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
The inspiring stories of the Miami Marathon, from Paralympic hopeful to Ukrainian refugee
A Paralympics hopeful won and a Ukrainian refugee was a runner-up at the Miami Marathon.
A Haywood Highsmith role increase in order if Miami Heat fail to make a deal
The Miami Heat may be in the market to make a deal as the NBA season nears the NBA Trade Deadline. However, with that day set for Thursday, February 9th, it’s mere days away at this point. And in looking at what the Miami Heat might need, there could...
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Miami Hurricanes staying in contention for 2025 4-star safety whose brother was once a UM commitment
Miami is still on the radar of the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class, but communication is slowing down.
‘Everything was intentionally erased.’ Miami museum exhibit recounts Rosewood massacre
Frost Art Museum presents An Elegy to Rosewood, an exhibit that commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the massacre.
Above and beyond: One of these four finalists will be Miami’s teacher of the year
“There were a few teachers that really inspired me and I felt like they had my back. I try to be that teacher now,” said Don Clerveaux, one of four finalists for Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year.
Comments / 0