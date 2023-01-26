IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.

