Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Macy's shuttering four locations
Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Everybody calm down about egg prices
Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
Walmart to raise wages, offer other incentives for associates
Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."
New Costco Locations Announced For 2023
Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, RealSimple.com, PennLive.com, and Yahoo.com.
McDonald’s begins testing strawless lids in select markets
Sip on this: McDonald's is testing new, strawless lids in an effort to reduce the use of small plastics.
Could This Regional Coffee Chain Stock Be the Next Starbucks?
A trifecta of die-hard fans, happy employees, and strong financial results could propel this coffee purveyor to stardom.
CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations.Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.Walmart, which has pharmacies in most of its 4,600 US locations, will close them two hours earlier, at 7 pm. CVS will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 US pharmacies.For CVS, adjusting its hours is an attempt to ensure its "pharmacy...
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Dollar Stores Become Fastest-Growing Retailers As Americans Struggle with Rising Food Costs
The price of eggs rose to a national average of $4.25 per dozen for the Grade A, Large, variety, as of December 2022, and jumped another 60% in 2023, according to CPI data reported by CNBC.com. With...
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Sorry Starbucks lovers, the rewards program is changing for the worse on Feb. 13
Starbucks Rewards — the coffeehouse chain's esteemed loyalty program — is slated to change on Feb. 13 as more new items are added to the Starbucks menu. For years, the Starbucks rewards program has been hailed as "one of the best rewards programs" that coffee lovers can sign up for, but the forthcoming changes seem to only make it worse.
Bankrupt Sporting Goods Retailer Could Be the Brand to Make a Comeback
The company had a nearly 50-year run before it liquidated its assets last July..
This Is the Biggest Challenge for Dollar Tree's New CEO
Rick Dreiling needs to convince the retailer's customers to buy more of the merchandise they're not currently buying.
Why Starbucks Is Inviting Social Workers Into Its Stores
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On a chilly recent morning, customers inside a Starbucks in New York City’s midtown were doing what you’d expect: buying coffee, warming up, chatting. But one person was moving through the store with a different purpose: she first approached a woman standing near the door, and then another man seated with a cup of coffee, saying hello, asking how they were and offering them gloves, hats and handwarmers.
Chase Follows Starbucks, McDonald's in Making a Tough Decision
The large consumer bank caught a lot of heat online following the policy move.
Convenience Stores Prioritize Scan and Pay as Other Retailers Hold Off
As retailers weigh the pros and cons of scan-and-pay, PYMNTS data shows convenience stores are amenable. Self-checkout technologies can be a mixed bag for retailers. On the one hand, they save on labor and can improve the in-store experience for shoppers who prefer the option, boosting loyalty. On the other hand, issues of scan avoidance have been documented for years, and retailers are well aware.
