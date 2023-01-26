ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
AOL Corp

Everybody calm down about egg prices

Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
drugstorenews.com

Walmart to raise wages, offer other incentives for associates

Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."
GEORGIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

New Costco Locations Announced For 2023

Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, RealSimple.com, PennLive.com, and Yahoo.com.
CBS Sacramento

CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage

An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations.Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.Walmart, which has pharmacies in most of its 4,600 US locations, will close them two hours earlier, at 7 pm. CVS will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 US pharmacies.For CVS, adjusting its hours is an attempt to ensure its "pharmacy...
Salon

Sorry Starbucks lovers, the rewards program is changing for the worse on Feb. 13

Starbucks Rewards — the coffeehouse chain's esteemed loyalty program — is slated to change on Feb. 13 as more new items are added to the Starbucks menu. For years, the Starbucks rewards program has been hailed as "one of the best rewards programs" that coffee lovers can sign up for, but the forthcoming changes seem to only make it worse.
Mother Jones

Why Starbucks Is Inviting Social Workers Into Its Stores

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On a chilly recent morning, customers inside a Starbucks in New York City’s midtown were doing what you’d expect: buying coffee, warming up, chatting. But one person was moving through the store with a different purpose: she first approached a woman standing near the door, and then another man seated with a cup of coffee, saying hello, asking how they were and offering them gloves, hats and handwarmers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PYMNTS

Convenience Stores Prioritize Scan and Pay as Other Retailers Hold Off

As retailers weigh the pros and cons of scan-and-pay, PYMNTS data shows convenience stores are amenable. Self-checkout technologies can be a mixed bag for retailers. On the one hand, they save on labor and can improve the in-store experience for shoppers who prefer the option, boosting loyalty. On the other hand, issues of scan avoidance have been documented for years, and retailers are well aware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy