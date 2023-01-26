ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans only want Broncos, Texans HC jobs?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was hardly a part of the Carolina Panthers’ extensive search for a new leader. And know we know why.

On Thursday morning, league insider Benjamin Allbright joined WFNZ’s Mac & Bone to talk about the organization’s hunt for their head coach. When asked about Ryans, Allbright said the field for the dynamic defensive play caller may have been handicapped.

Well, that does make some sense.

In regards to the former preference, the Denver Broncos boast one of the NFL’s most talented and productive defenses. Despite their disappointing 5-12 finish, they have a ready-made unit with the likes of cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons leading the charge.

And the Houston Texans, of course, come across as a sentimental pick for Ryans—a former second-round selection of the organization. The ‘Bama backer spent six of his 10 pro campaigns in Houston, a run that saw him capture the 2006 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

As for the Panthers, who had their meeting with Ryans cancelled due to “logistical” issues, their search has seemingly come down to two or three candidates—Steve Wilks, Frank Reich and Kellen Moore.

