Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Daniel McDonald Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man.

Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

On Monday, Aug. 29, Stamford officers responded to a Maple Street home for the report of a dead man, Scanlon said.

Scanlon said officers on the scene located a 32-year-old man inside the home. An autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the man had died from a fentanyl overdose.

An investigation, led by Investigator Lou Burdi established that McDonald supplied the victim with the fentanyl that led to his death, Scanlon said.

On Jan. 23, Sgt. Sean Boeger and Burdi conducted a joint operation with the Clarkstown Police in an attempt to apprehend McDonald. McDonald was located and taken into custody without incident, Scanlon added.

Scanlon said during McDonald's arrest, officers seized 658 bags of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting the extradition process.

McDonald has been charged with manslaughter and the sale of narcotics. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

"This arrest is a great example of the department's commitment to hold those accountable for dealing drugs in our community," Scanlon said.

Comments / 5

CongenitalSmartass
2d ago

sorry . Im gonna blame the dope user somewhat . This has been common knowledge for years now . They put that stuff in weed , coke , bootleg pills , you name it . Everyone knows the risks , but the dead guy bought the drugs anyway . I see some personal responsibility there myself . 🙄🙄🙄

Reply(2)
5
 

