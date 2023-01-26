Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Dolphins set to hire Vic Fangio as next defensive coordinator
Fangio is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
NECN
Breer: Joe Judge Will Remain on Patriots Staff in New Role
Breer: Joe Judge will remain on Pats staff in different role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, it appears the New England Patriots plan to bring Joe Judge back for the 2023 NFL season. Judge was hired as...
NECN
NFL Rumors: Patriots to Interview Ryan Wendell for OL Coaching Job
Report: Ex-Patriots lineman to interview for OL coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien has officially been named the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, but there's more work to be done on the coaching staff. Offensive line coach is another position that needs to be filled ahead...
NECN
Julian Edelman Admits He's Not Returning to NFL, and He Has Perfect Reason Why
Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Comments / 0